Fred Durst is teasing some of the artwork for Limp Bizkit’s long-awaited new album, hinting that it could drop on October 31st – Halloween. Durst polled fans on social media about the new album last week, implying that songs from the long-awaited LP were finally finished. He asked: “Should I drop a new song? Maybe ‘Turn It Up, B*tch’ or ‘Goodbye’? Hmm, or should I just drop the whole new album, all 12 songs? What do you think?” Last weekend, Durst shared an Instagram story of “Album Cover Piece 1” with the text: “Instead, all [jack-o-lantern emoji]’s will drop on Halloween.” Durst and the band also shared a second piece of the artwork featuring a colorful UFO, implying the band is set to release something this Halloween.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO