FAU Coaches Show w/ Willie Taggart 10-25-21

Willie Taggart spoke to the media Tuesday morning for the final time before the Owls travel to Charlotte, North Carolina, to take on the 49ers. Charlotte currently leads C-USA east with a 2-0 conference record and a 4-2 overall record. FAU will have to overcome their road woes so far this season if they want to take home a victory. FAU is currently averaging 310 ten yards less per game less on the road (283.7) vs. at FAU Stadium (593.0). Quarterback N'Kosi Perry has also had struggles on the road, with all four of his interceptions coming away from Boca Raton (Fla.)

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO