The Charlotte Hornets are no longer undefeated after a tough 140-129 loss vs. the Boston Celtics. Despite the 11-point margin, this was a hard-fought, close game where Charlotte looked like the better team for a large part of the contest. However, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s shot-making abilities propelled the Celtics to a win in what was a true shootout with little defense from either side.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO