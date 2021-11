1st: CGY 10:06- Lindholm (Gaudreau/Gudbranson), CGY 14:33- Mangiapane (Gudbranson/Dube) 3rd: CGY 17:42- Tkachuk (unassisted) The Flames were able to get their first win of the season with a 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings, which isn’t a bad way to start a five game road swing if you’re Calgary. The Flames didn’t start off too hot though as Detroit controlled the game for close to half of the first period, but once Calgary settled in the Wings couldn’t get much done. Calgary would get two first period goals from Elias Lindholm and Andrew Mangiapane and from there on out it was Jacob Markstrom who did the heavy lifting.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO