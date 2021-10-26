CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Unexpected Contestant Gets A Perfect Score On ‘DWTS’ Horror Night

Dancing With The Stars Horror Night was certainly an exciting night! Hardly anyone was surprised when JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson pulled off another perfect score, but an unexpected contestant joined their ranks. Which DWTS couple also managed to pull off a 40/40?. DWTS Horror Night had a lot...

With Halloween just days away, the Dancing with the Stars cast brought the thrills and chills for Horror Night, which celebrated the scariest movies and TV shows of all time. Despite making a strong comeback last week, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore took her final bow on the ballroom after being sent into the bottom two against gymnast Suni Lee. The judges, while disappointed by the audience vote, decided unanimously to save the Olympian.
Iman Shumpert continues to impress on Dancing with the Stars. The NBA star and his pro partner Daniella Karagach paid homage to the 2019 horror film Us that centers around doppelgangers dressed in red jumpsuits. It was all part of the show's "Horror Night," and the duo earned a perfect 40 score.
Jenna Johnson Confesses It’s Tough to Keep the Romance Alive With Val Chmerkovskiy During ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Love in the ballroom! Jenna Johnson opened up about how difficult it is to balance her marriage to Val Chmerkovskiy while competing on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars. “It was a challenge for us to find a good balance of work life and home life because we were constantly talking about work, and this was a few years ago and so we really pushed ourselves to finish work at the door, come home and just be humans, just be a married couple,” Johnson, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 6. “Obviously, [this] season [it] has been a little bit easier to do that because we can’t live together because of COVID.”
Dancing With the Stars' Disney Week ended on Tuesday with a surprising double elimination. Real-life couple Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were sent home without controversy, but the elimination of The Bachelor star Matt James and his pro partner Lindsay Arnold frustrated fans at home. James and Arnold were eliminated thanks to a technicality because the judges did not unanimously pick a duo to save.
JoJo Siwa and her dance partner, Jenna Johnson, are making history as the first same-sex couple on the American version of DWTS, but how did they end up as a couple?. It's been quite the journey for the Nickelodeon star who only came out as gay earlier this year when she went public with her relationship with girlfriend, Kylie Prew.
Who run the world? Girls! Jenna Johnson spoke to HL about breaking barriers as the first same-sex partnership on this season of ‘Dancing With The Stars.’. This season, Dancing With The Stars made history with the inclusion of the first same-sex dance partnership in the 30 seasons of the show. Season 29 runner-up Jenna Johnson was paired up with beloved YouTube personality JoJo Siwa, who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. In speaking on the HollywoodLife Podcast, Jenna revealed that she said yes to partnering with another woman “without hesitation,” but in the days that followed, “a ton of pressure set in.” “I was so honored but I felt a ton of pressure, because I just knew how much could go into this and how many eyes were going to be watching. And, because it is new and it is different and it is a little bit scary for some people. But the second I met JoJo, all of those fears went away,” Jenna admitted. “She is just so open and willing to do whatever whenever. She just was like a dream student for me.”
