NORFOLK, Va. - A man was killed after a shooting in the 700 block of B Avenue Monday night.

The call came in around 9:20 p.m.

Police said they found 22-year-old Wykeen Cuffee suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Cuffee was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is no further information.

If you know anything about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

