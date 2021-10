KENMORE, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is just under a week from finding out who will take over as mayor, and now two of the candidates are going head to head in a debate. Incumbent Byron Brown and Democratic primary winner India Walton will debate for the second time ever at St. Joe's Collegiate Institute Wednesday morning. The first time the two went head to head was in a debate the National Association for Black Journalists held in early September.

