NHL

Coleman, Backlund lead Flames to 5-1 win over Rangers

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Rangers 5-1 for their third straight win....

abc17news.com

Flames Dominate, End Rangers’ Win Streak At 4

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Rangers 5-1 on Monday night for their third straight win. Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an assist, and Christopher Tanev also scored for Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau got his seventh assist of the season, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 shots to improve to 7-2-1 in his career against New York.
