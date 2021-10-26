CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hofmann nets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets defeat Dallas 4-1

By associatedpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gregory Hofmann scored his first NHL goal and added an assist, leading the Columbus Blue...

Columbus Dispatch

Blue Jackets rewarded by speedy fourth line of Kuraly, Robinson and Hofmann

The Blue Jackets’ forward lines are in flux, but one might already be a keeper. It’s Sean Kuraly's fourth line, which includes speedy wingers Eric Robinson and Gregory Hofmann. Their speed led to Robinson’s tying goal Saturday in the third period of the Jackets’ 2-1 overtime victory against the Seattle Kraken at Nationwide Arena.
Merzlikins makes 31 saves, Blue Jackets defeat Stars

COLUMBUS -- Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves to help the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-1 win against the Dallas Stars at Nationwide Arena on Monday. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gregory Hofmann and Zach Werenski each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (4-2-0). "We had a solid game...
Columbus Dispatch

Hofmann's first goal, key saves from Merzlikins lead Blue Jackets past Stars

To the fans in attendance at Nationwide Arena, it looked like the puck had crossed the line. Cole Sillinger thought so, too. In the second period of the Blue Jackets' game against the Dallas Stars on Monday, Sillinger appeared to pick up the second goal of his rookie season with a backhand tucked between Stars goaltender Braden Holtby and the post.
defendingbigd.com

Stars Lose 4-1 to Blue Jackets

Gregory Hofmann scored his first NHL career goal in the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 defeat of the Dallas Stars at Nationwide Arena on Monday. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Zach Werenski, and Alex Texier each had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (4-2-0). Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves and has...
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
Braden Holtby
Zach Werenski
Tyler Seguin
Oliver Bjorkstrand
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks submit a request to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks have asked the Hockey Hall of Fame to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup, according to a report. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan tweeted Friday that Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz made the request in a letter to Hockey Hall of Fame Chairman Lanny McDonald. Wirtz’s letter the latest effort by the Blackhawks to rectify the team’s actions in 2010. An independent report by ...
Mercer Scores First NHL Goal as Devils Defeat Kraken | GAME STORY

The Devils held on against a late third-period surge by Seattle to improve to 2-0 Rookie Dawson Mercer picked up his first-career NHL goal in his second-career NHL game to help lift the Devils in a 4-2 victory against the Seattle Kraken Tuesday night at Prudential Center. Defenseman Damon Severson,...
tucsonpost.com

Patrik Laine's OT goal lifts Blue Jackets over Kraken

Patrik Laine scored at 2:16 of overtime as the host Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the expansion Seattle Kraken 2-1 on Saturday night. Laine took a pass from Zach Werenski and beat Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer with a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle. Eric Robinson also scored for Columbus...
chatsports.com

Lucas Raymond scores first NHL goal as Detroit Red Wings top Blue Jackets, 4-1 at LCA

Rookie Lucas Raymond gave patient fans something to celebrate, earning his first career NHL goal on home turf – but he wasn't able to finish the game. It took until 6:17 in the third period Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets before the crowd at Little Caesars Arena had something to cheer, because Joonas Korpisalo blocked the first 33 shots he saw.
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings defeat Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-1: Game thread replay

Detroit Red Wings (1-0-1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (2-0-0) Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: The Red Wings will have their captain back, as Dylan Larkin returns from a one-game suspension. ... Columbus defeated Seattle in OT on Saturday, 2-1, and whacked Arizona, 8-2, in its opener.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Dallas Stars
clevelandstar.com

Rookie Lucas Raymond nets first goal as Wings dump Jackets

Lucas Raymond scored his first NHL goal and added an assist and the host Detroit Red Wings topped the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Raymond, the fourth pick in the 2020 draft, retreated to the locker room in the late going after taking a hard hit. Tyler...
chatsports.com

Red Wings youth shellacks Blue Jackets 4-1

Editor’s note: I refer to the Columbus Blue Jackets as a “weak” team in this article. I don’t have any evidence/data outside of this game to back that up, other than the fact that they are from Ohio. The Red Wings hosted Columbus Tuesday night with their eyes set on...
Recap: Raymond tallies first NHL goal in Red Wings' 4-1 win over Columbus

DETROIT -- In the end, Detroit Red Wings rookie Lucas Raymond made sure a largely dominant, yet previously scoreless offensive effort didn't last any longer. Raymond scored his first-career NHL goal 6:17 into the decisive third period, breaking a scoreless tie and giving Detroit a lead it would not relinquish in an eventual 4-1 win over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night at Little Caesars Arena.
