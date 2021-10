You might not have noticed, but Alvin Kamara is off to another sensational start for the New Orleans Saints. He’s earned four consecutive Pro Bowl invitations in his career but is playing at an All-Pro level so far this season. He leads the team in rushing (368 yards), receiving (15 receptions) and scoring (four touchdowns), just as he did a year ago. He probably would lead the Saints in tackles if he were allowed to play defense in addition to the multifaceted role he plays for the Saints offense.

