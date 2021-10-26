Jets acquire QB Joe Flacco in trade with Eagles after Zach Wilson injury

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- With rookie quarterback Zach Wilson out at least two games with a sprained knee, the New York Jets reacquired veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, both teams announced Monday.

The Jets sent the Eagles a conditional 2022 sixth-round draft pick in the deal that can improve to a fifth-round selection based on playing time for Flacco, who spent last season as the Jets' backup quarterback.

Wilson, who suffered a Grade 2 PCL sprain during Sunday's 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots, is expected to miss two to four weeks because of the injury, according to the team. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Wilson could return Nov. 14 against the Buffalo Bills.

Mike White replaced Wilson in the second quarter against the Patriots and is poised to start this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 36-year-old Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP with the Baltimore Ravens, provides insurance if White is injured or struggles.

Flacco, who joined the Eagles on a one-year, $3.5 million contract earlier this year, didn't see any game action behind starter Jalen Hurts.

"Joe is just a great person to be around, a great pro to be around, had a phenomenal preseason and was really good for our [quarterbacks] room," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. "But the opportunity arose for him to go and be able to contribute somewhere else and also for us to get a pick for that. Our time with Joe Flacco was really good."

Flacco served as Sam Darnold's backup in 2020 with the Jets. Flacco started four games for New York when Darnold suffered a shoulder injury, notching 864 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.