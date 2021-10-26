What Is It Like Being Mark McMorris’ Personal Filmer? In Focus with Russell Chai

Jacob Krugmire has got a biting sense of humor, an uncanny ability to excel in any on-the-road situation, and a hell of a backlip. Raised in the steeps of Washington, Jacob’s at home in deep snow but it’s in the streets, where his raw, powerful, and incredibly smooth style shines on consequential spots, that’s he’s been steadily furthering his notoriety. Krugs has been a devout member of the snowboard community since he was in grade school, riding alongside his older brother, Austin Hironaka, and honing an innate ease on his snowboard. He’s long been a source of both style and sarcasm, and finally, snowboarding is catching up with him. In the past few seasons Jacob has had stand-out segments in Snowboarder Magazine’s Beta, Videograss‘ Gutterball, and most recently DC Snowboarding’s Dead Center. Now, as the newest member of the Ride Snowboards team, Jacob has even more fuel heading into this season, which is just as good for him as it is for all of us, because more Krugs is, well, just better for snowboarding, overall. – Mary T. Walsh.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO