HAPPENING TODAY: Tickets for Braves homes games in World Series on sale Tuesday
ATLANTA — Tickets for the World Series games in Atlanta go on sale today, and when they do, you better be ready to shell out a pretty penny to get your hands on some.
The first game taking place at Truist Park is Game 3 on Friday night at 8:09 p.m.
Channel 2′s Sophia Choi has been checking sites looking for the best price for tickets. She says that if you’re going, you can expect to spend at least $500 per person.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Tickets go on sale through the official Atlanta Braves website, MLB.com and Ticketmaster Tuesday at 10 a.m.
If you’re a season ticketholder, friends and family of the team or a corporate partner, you might be able to nab some pre-sale tickets.
Some of those people are buying seats and reselling them on sites like StubHub, which can shoot prices up to $1,000 and more.
The Chairman’s Seat is the most expensive in the park and it can be yours for $22,000.
For many fans, being at the World Series is priceless.
Without any discounts, fans can expect to be out of pocket anywhere from $360 to $550 for a night at the World Series.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
You might want to get in line early. Choi had more than 2,000 people in front of her when doing her research. Click here to purchase tickets.
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0