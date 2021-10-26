HAPPENING TODAY: Tickets for Braves homes games in World Series on sale Tuesday

ATLANTA — Tickets for the World Series games in Atlanta go on sale today, and when they do, you better be ready to shell out a pretty penny to get your hands on some.

The first game taking place at Truist Park is Game 3 on Friday night at 8:09 p.m.

Channel 2′s Sophia Choi has been checking sites looking for the best price for tickets. She says that if you’re going, you can expect to spend at least $500 per person.

Tickets go on sale through the official Atlanta Braves website, MLB.com and Ticketmaster Tuesday at 10 a.m.

If you’re a season ticketholder, friends and family of the team or a corporate partner, you might be able to nab some pre-sale tickets.

Some of those people are buying seats and reselling them on sites like StubHub, which can shoot prices up to $1,000 and more.

The Chairman’s Seat is the most expensive in the park and it can be yours for $22,000.

For many fans, being at the World Series is priceless.

Without any discounts, fans can expect to be out of pocket anywhere from $360 to $550 for a night at the World Series.

You might want to get in line early. Choi had more than 2,000 people in front of her when doing her research. Click here to purchase tickets.

