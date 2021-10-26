Storm causes damages across the Golden Empire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — People living in the southern San Joaquin Valley recuperate from the heavy rain and high winds that swept through the golden empire.

Wicked weather uprooted trees, caused crashes and created dangerous hazards for locals.



The storm dropped sheets of rain on Kern County. The storm brought flood warnings partly because the French Fire left burn scars which make vegetation and the earth unable to absorb water.

“So we have a potential hazard with large amounts of rainfall and the burn scar with having more water runoff creating potential more debris flow, or runoff, or mudslides,” Captain Andrew Freeborn with Kern County Fire Department said.

Just north of Lamont where the streets have no drainage system, water began to flood the neighborhood. Advanced Industrial Services had to pump the water off the streets.

Katie Allen with PG&E warns customers who have any outdoor decorations to keep them secured because these can get blown into powerlines creating outages.

Powerlines can still fall especially during a storm.

“Anytime anyone sees a downed power line we want them to assume that it is live, extremely dangerous make sure to keep you and everyone else away. Immediately call 911 and PG&E,” Allen said.

Uprooted trees, car crashes, flooded roads and a closed canyon are all things left in the wake of the storm.

Kern County Fire and the American Automobile Association (AAA) gave advice for how to stay safe on the road when it rains.

“If you see a large amount of water that’s flowing across the roadway don’t try to drive through it,” Freeborn said. “Just turn around don’t drown there’s no reason to risk that sort of activity.”

“Your mind must be focused on the road ahead anytime you’re driving but especially driving in wet weather like what we’re experiencing today,” Doug Shupe with AAA said.

