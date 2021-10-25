CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel's Winter Soldier Creator Thinks Sebastian Stan Would Be 'Perfect' For Another Comic Book Role

By Carlie Hoke
Cinema Blend
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSebastian Stan has held the title of The Winter Soldier in the MCU for 10 years now, and his screen time majorly increased with the introduction of Marvel series this year and his role in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Being a reoccurring Marvel character certainly has its weight on...

The Hollywood Reporter

Ed Brubaker and His ‘Reckless’ Journey: Winter Soldier Co-Creator Talks Pulp Heroes and His Marvel Years

For Ed Brubaker, disappearing into the 1980s world of Reckless has been a much-needed escape during the pandemic. The acclaimed writer and his longtime artistic partner, Sean Phillips, introduced pulp hero Ethan Reckless only 10 months ago and have just released a third graphic novel starring the private eye. The latest installment, Destroy All Monsters, is the most personal chapter yet as it dives into the history and friendship between Ethan and his trusty confidant, Anna. The Reckless books have been a hit for Brubaker and Phillips, whose collaborations date back nearly 20 years and also include titles such as Criminal,...
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Winter Soldier Co-Creator Ed Brubaker Responds to His Anti-Marvel Comments

Before Marvel Studios turned the Winter Soldier into a household name, writer Ed Brubaker and artist Steve Epting introduced the newly-revived Bucky Barnes in their critically-praised run on Captain America. Sebastian Stan portrays the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he teamed with Anthony Mackie for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. The series picked up after Avengers: Endgame with Falcon and Winter Soldier carrying on the Captain America legacy. Since Brubaker is one of the Winter Soldier's co-creators, fans were excited to get his take on Falcon and Winter Soldier. However, Brubaker didn't give Marvel a ringing endorsement, and he's now expanded on those comments.
TV SERIES

