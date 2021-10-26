CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, Backlund lead Flames to 5-1 win over Rangers

 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) -- Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Rangers 5-1 on Monday night for their third straight win. Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund each had a goal and an assist, and Christopher Tanev also scored for Calgary. Johnny Gaudreau got his seventh assist...

Mangiapane, Markstrom Lead Flames to 5-1 Win at MSG

CGY - Tanev (1) (Gaudreau, Lindholm) 18:50. The Calgary Flames are going streaking! The Flames went into Madison Square Garden on Monday night and ran the entire road game playbook and emerged with a well-earned 5-1 victory. It really was a clinical performance from the Flames in all aspects of their game at even strength, goaltending, and special teams.
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ RANGERS

The Flames continue their road trip today, facing off against the Rangers in New York at 5:00 PM MT. Sportsnet West will carry tonight's television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 The FAN will host the radio broadcast. Calgary held an optional skate at Madison Square Garden this morning - the following...
