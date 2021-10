HARTFORD – Three goals in two games for Sarah Fillier has helped Canada edge the USA women's hockey team twice in the My Why Tour pre-Olympic exhibition contests. At the XL Center on Monday, Fillier filled the Team USA net twice as Team Canada escaped with a 3-2 win despite being outplayed for much of the game. Fillier potted a power play goal late in the match to put the Americans away for the fourth straight meeting between the two teams.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO