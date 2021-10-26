Mutsoli set record in Lyndhurst over New Milford - Boys soccer recap
Enrique Mutsoli set a new school record of 35 goals in a single season after scoring five times with two assists as Lyndhurst won at home, 8-1, over New Milford. The...www.nj.com
