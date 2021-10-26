CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, NJ

Mutsoli set record in Lyndhurst over New Milford - Boys soccer recap

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Enrique Mutsoli set a new school record of 35 goals in a single season after scoring five times with two assists as Lyndhurst won at home, 8-1, over New Milford. The...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

No. 12 Delbarton over Montville - Boys soccer recap

Ryan Donovan and Kevin Cull each scored a goal, lifting Delbarton, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 victory over Montville in Montville. Parker Smith made two saves for Delbarton (14-2-1), which will enter the state tournament on a 10-game unbeaten streak. Patrick Ferrare scored in the...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Harrison over Bergen Charter - Boys soccer recap

Fabrizio Sousa scored twice for Harrison in its 3-0 victory against Bergen Charter in Harrison. Misael Espinoza had the other goal for Harrison (16-3-1) while Enzo Diaz dished out two assists and Cesar Escobar logged one. Ismael Kone turned away six shots in the shutout. Jeremy Vasquez compiled eight saves...
HARRISON, NJ
NJ.com

West Deptford over Kingsway - Girls soccer recap

Lexy Yeager scored the game tying goal in the 64th minute and Jaci Gismondi had the winning goal in the 74th minute as West Deptford rallied for a 2-1 victory over Kingsway in Woolwich Township. Ryann Iannotti made 18 saves for West Deptford (15-4-1), which enters the state tournament on...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Livingston over West Essex - Boys soccer recap

Noah Fisher scored two first half goals to power Livingston to a 3-1 victory over West Essex in North Caldwell. Charlie Grossman added a goal and an assist for Livingston (15-3-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Logan Paredes made four saves and Jacob Hans had one. West Essex (8-6-1) got...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lyndhurst, NJ
City
New Milford, NJ
City
Milford, NJ
Lyndhurst, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

No. 2 Westfield girls soccer stays perfect, wins 1st outright county title in 20 years (PHOTOS)

There was no doubt who was leaving the field with the trophy on Saturday night. Westfield has settled for co-championships the last five times it has won the Union County title. Not this year though. Not tonight. The Blue Devils came out and scored twice in the opening half against rival Scotch Plains-Fanwood and set the tone early in what turned out to be a 2-1 championship victory.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Bergen X-C: Whittle, Lounsbery win; Ridgewood sweeps team races

At this time last year, Hackensack senior Amiri Whittle had never participated in track on the high school level in any season. But being a bit bored in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a little prodding from Hackensack cross-country coach Gioser Torrealba, Whittle went out for cross-country this year after a solid spring season.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Monroe changes focus, captures GMC boys soccer tournament title

The Monroe boys soccer team entered the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament mentally reeling, having lost three of its last four matches. Granted, the losses were to perennial heavyweights -- Westfield, now No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, Piscataway and No. 16 Delran -- but they were losses nonetheless which forced the Falcons to recalibrate their mental toughness going into the GMC event.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys
NJ.com

No. 6 Ramapo outlasts No. 20 Ramsey to win first Bergen County title since 2017

Rob Achter’s heart was pounding furiously as the minutes and seconds ticked off the clock. Ramapo’s goalkeeper watched things unfold as his defense continued to put in block after block. Achter was under pressure himself, called into action in the 72nd minute, denying Ramsey an equalizer by tipping a shot over the crossbar.
NJ.com

Football photos: Williamstown at Ocean City, Oct. 30, 2021

The Ocean City High School football team hosted Williamstown on Saturday - a game delayed by one day because of inclement weather on Friday - trying to improve to 9-0 before playoff pairings are announced on Sunday. The Red Raiders did so against a Williamstown team that had faced a...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Hunzak lifts Wayne Valley to PCT title as unlikely hero off the bench

On a team filed with star players, Carleigh Hunzak was sitting on the bench waiting for her opportunity to impact the Passaic County Tournament final. When her number was called to enter the game in the second half of a scoreless tie between crosstown rivals Wayne Valley, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, and No. 18 Wayne Hills, her eyes got real wide when a loose ball ended up coming her way in the box.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Gill’s pair of scores lifts Freehold Borough over Howell

Kamore Gill rumbled for two touchdowns for Freehold Borough in its 17-14 victory over Howell in Freehold. Kayden Hutchinson accounted for the other three points for Freehold Borough (5-4) via a 27-yard field goal. Howell is 2-6 following the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

New Providence over Spotswood - Football recap

New Providence posted its second shutout of the season with a 36-0 win over Spotswood in Spotswood. The Pioneers (7-1) have won six games in a row and have allowed a touchdown or less in the last four games and two or less in every game but the lone loss in the second week of the campaign.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 6 St. Joseph (Montvale) comes back to defeat Delbarton

Yasin Willis ran for two touchdowns in the second half to help give St. Joseph (Montvale), No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 27-14 win over Delbarton in Morristown. Delbarton (4-5), which led 14-6, at halftime, got on the scoreboard first with a Robert Russo 24-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Papantonis. That came after a turnover on downs by the Green Knights (6-3).
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
164K+
Followers
79K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy