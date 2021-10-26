Mutsoli set record in Lyndhurst over New Milford - Boys soccer recap

There was no doubt who was leaving the field with the trophy on Saturday night. Westfield has settled for co-championships the last five times it has won the Union County title. Not this year though. Not tonight. The Blue Devils came out and scored twice in the opening half against rival Scotch Plains-Fanwood and set the tone early in what turned out to be a 2-1 championship victory.

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO