Spotify revealed streaming rankings for the albums released in 2021. On October 21st, Spotify's streaming rankings for the albums released in 2021 had caught netizens' attention. According to the released rankings, BTS topped the chart with their English single 'Butter.' TXT came in next with their second repackaged album 'The Chaos Chapter: FIGHT OR ESCAPE,' followed by Rose with her solo debut album '-R-.' Another album by TXT took fourth place and Lisa's solo debut album 'LALISA' took fifth place on the list.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO