Ruggable is a Los Angeles-based, venture-backed, rapidly growing e-commerce startup that is disrupting the $7B rug industry and revolutionizing the market for residential rugs. Our patented 2-Piece Rug System allows you to remove the top layer of your rug and wash it in your home washing machine, offering an affordable, stylish and convenient solution for young families, pet owners, and busy individuals. We’re a small, entrepreneurial team with big ambitions. We have a strong brand, established traction, and amazing advisors fueling our steady growth. This is an opportunity to get in at the ground floor and solve for complex challenges while charting your own career.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO