SONAR highlight reel: Truckload demand stabilizes; 4Q surge may be forthcoming

In this report, we discuss our outlook for the fall peak season for rail intermodal (p. 2-5), maritime (p. 5-8) and truckload (p. 8-11). Intermodal volume typically peaks in October and subsequently declines in November and December. That seems unlikely this year in light of the robust demand and the potential for some actions taken by the railroads (such as reopening terminals) and intermodal companies (such as adding containers) to partially alleviate congestion and equipment shortages. Therefore, the intermodal volume trajectory in the fourth quarter may more closely resemble 2020 (rising in November and December) rather than 2018-2019 (declining in November and December from October levels). Another peak season in which intermodal demand exceeds supply would likely presage further contract rate increases in 2022. The biggest risk to that intermodal volume outlook is that shippers could get even more fed up with intermodal service levels and move more freight on the highway to get imported consumer goods to stores in time for holiday shopping. Also, a blizzard in Chicago would not enhance intermodal network efficiency.

RETAIL ・ 13 DAYS AGO