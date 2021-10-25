CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SONAR highlight reel: Truckload demand stabilizes; 4Q surge may be forthcoming

By Tony Mulvey
freightwaves.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis “SONAR highlight reel,” which we publish every other week, is intended to concisely hit data highlights and trends in truckload, intermodal and maritime. Truckload demand has stabilized at a high level after declining seasonally to start the fourth quarter. Our data suggest that freight volume in...

freightwaves.com

Trucking contract rates finally gain traction in October

Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Rejection Rate, Van Contract Rate Per Mile Initial Report – USA SONAR: OTRI.USA, VCRPM1.USA. The national Outbound Tender Rejection Index (OTRI), which measures carrier compliance for contracted moves, fell below 20% for the first time since July 31, 2020, this past week. This is somewhat unexpected considering trucking demand remains at all-time highs. Are contract increases gaining traction?
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Hub Group CEO: No end in sight for strong demand, tight capacity

Third-party logistics company Hub Group sees market conditions supporting inventory imbalances to persist through much of 2022, executives said during Hub Group’s third-quarter 2021 earnings call late Thursday. “Strong demand continues as inventory-to-sales ratios are at near all-time lows while intense restocking of the shelves persist,” Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG)...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Wabtec sees underlying demand amid dampening market pressures

The chip shortage and supply chain disruptions may have put pressure on Wabtec’s freight segment in the third quarter, but the underlying demand is still there and should bode well for the company in the fourth quarter, executives said during Wabtec’s third-quarter 2021 earnings call Wednesday. “We believe that the...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Strong partnerships keep trucks rolling this peak season

This peak season, companies across the supply chain can expect to see the same challenges they have faced all year — namely strained capacity — intensify. Strong consumer demand, coupled with labor shortages throughout the logistics industry, is a recipe for frustration and imbalance. Many of the conversations surrounding peak season headwinds center around shippers, but carriers also face challenges during this time.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

USA Truck reports record revenue despite scarcity of drivers, equipment

Assisted by rising freight rates and booming demand for capacity, USA Truck Inc. powered its way to revenue of $181 million and earnings per share of 54 cents during the third quarter. It was the second consecutive quarter of record revenue for the Van Buren, Arkansas-based carrier. The third-quarter results...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

TFI has strong Q3, but TForce Freight margins weaken

TFI International reported record third-quarter financial results on Thursday even as the performance of its U.S. LTL operation, formerly known as UPS Freight, took a slight dip. The Montreal-based company’s adjusted net income of $138.9 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, increased 60% compared to a year ago and beat...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Freight swap leads Forward Air to Q3 record; 2023 targets issued

Management from Forward Air told analysts on its third-quarter earnings call Thursday that “cleansing” its customer book drove record results in the period. The Greeneville, Tennessee-based asset-light trucking and logistics company has been upgrading the freight mix to include “denser, high-value freight.” Forward (NASDAQ: FWRD) is maximizing yield per shipment by focusing on a mix that is skewed toward industrial tech and parts versus lighter and lower-margined e-commerce parcels.
GREENEVILLE, TN
White Paper: Shipper Rate Report – Q4 2021

The Shipper Rate Report—presented in partnership with U.S. Bank and ArcBest—is a quarterly publication using freight payment data from U.S. Bank in conjunction with FreightWaves SONAR data sets to create the most in-depth rate and demand outlook for shippers. The insights within this paper are curated by the market experts at FreightWaves and backed by the proprietary data and analytics housed in FreightWaves’ SONAR platform.
MARKETS
freightwaves.com

No relief from ‘ridiculously expensive’ container shipping rates

“Cost of shipping between the U.S. and China plunges” blared a headline in early October, citing a reported halving of rates in a matter of days. Was this the beginning of the end of sky-high trans-Pacific shipping costs, the onset of the correction importers have been waiting for?. Turns out...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

XPO gears up to help shippers thrive during relentless peak season

Consumers are making their holiday shopping lists, emails about Black Friday deals have started arriving in inboxes, and peak season is just around the corner. During a year characterized by historically tight capacity, shippers should enter peak season prepared for even harsher conditions. “You are going to have a boom...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Old Dominion notes short-term cost headwinds; Q3 another record

Old Dominion Freight Line will see a bit of a cost catch-up over the next couple of quarters given the record growth it continues to experience. The company will continue to expand its network of terminals and add the drivers and workers needed to service them as it looks to grow its share of the robust less-than-truckload market.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Are historically high shipping rates causing consumer price inflation?

Before coronavirus, there was norovirus. Thousands of cruise passengers fell ill each year. “Cruises from hell” blared headlines alongside eye-catching pictures of giant ships. In fact, the vast majority of people sickened by the bug weren’t infected on cruises, but given the media spotlight, norovirus became widely known as the “cruise virus.”
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Direct Relief Triples Pharmaceutical Cold Chain Capacity as Global Demand Surges

The humanitarian organization recently completed a second cold room with 5,400 square feet of floor space, with racks rising three stories high and fully redundant refrigeration. Direct Relief's existing cold storage room, a 2,900-square-foot facility that opened in 2018 at its California headquarters, is already full much of the time. The two rooms combined can hold up to 677 pallets of medicine for treating people with severe illnesses around the globe.
INDUSTRY
mining.com

Biggest US coal miner surges as global energy crisis boosts demand

The global energy crisis that’s fueling demand for coal boosted third-quarter results for Peabody Energy Corp., pushing up shares 17%. Sales exceeded $900 million, the highest in seven quarters, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $280 million to $290 million will be triple the year-ago figure, according to preliminary earnings released Monday by the biggest U.S. coal miner.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Peak Season Forecast: Another truckload capacity crunch

In this report, we discuss our outlook for the fall peak season for rail intermodal (p. 2-5), maritime (p. 5-8) and truckload (p. 8-11). Intermodal volume typically peaks in October and subsequently declines in November and December. That seems unlikely this year in light of the robust demand and the potential for some actions taken by the railroads (such as reopening terminals) and intermodal companies (such as adding containers) to partially alleviate congestion and equipment shortages. Therefore, the intermodal volume trajectory in the fourth quarter may more closely resemble 2020 (rising in November and December) rather than 2018-2019 (declining in November and December from October levels). Another peak season in which intermodal demand exceeds supply would likely presage further contract rate increases in 2022. The biggest risk to that intermodal volume outlook is that shippers could get even more fed up with intermodal service levels and move more freight on the highway to get imported consumer goods to stores in time for holiday shopping. Also, a blizzard in Chicago would not enhance intermodal network efficiency.
RETAIL
Aviation Week

Pockets Of Demand Disrupt Expected Narrowbody Retirement Surge

AMSTERDAM—Rising demand in some markets could affect the pace and scope of aircraft retirements, particularly in the narrowbody sector that supports domestic and intra-regional traffic benefiting from rising leisure-traffic flying. “If you remember back in the beginning of the pandemic as things started to really stretch on, there were a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
jwnenergy.com

Canadian oil collapses at U.S. hub as refiners shun heavy crude

Canadian heavy crude’s price collapsed at the U.S. trading hub of Cushing as refiners shun heavy and higher-sulphur crude for lighter grades that are less expensive to process in refineries. Western Canadian Select’s discount for December to West Texas Intermediate widened to $9/bbl at Cushing as of Wednesday, the steepest...
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

‘People are gonna be pulling their hair out’: Supply chain execs predict chaotic holiday peak

In the lead-up to last year’s peak holiday season, panic spread like wildfire. Members of the media predicted daily shortfalls of millions of packages and devastating delays, but as it turned out, there was much ado about nothing. Despite handling record levels of volume, the major U.S. carriers posted similar or slightly better on-time rates than during the 2019 peak.
