The Pandora Papers leak, showcased this month at the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and several other partner outlets, further exposed the practice of using companies registered in Europe and the US as offshore fronts for politically-exposed persons (PEPs). Out of several news articles published using the trove of data leaked to investigative journalists, one focused on the nephews of Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, secretly tied to foreign-registered companies, profiting from the export of petrochemicals and fertilizers.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO