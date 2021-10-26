CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ODH data shows more Ohioans died in 2020 than were born

By Madeline Ashley
 5 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Data from The Ohio Department of Health shows that in 2020, 143,000 Ohioans died , while only 129,000 were born .

“Coronavirus has very quickly hastened the death rate outpacing the birth rate,” said Kettering Health Family Physician Dr. Austin Williams. In 2021, ODH data has shown more than 107,000 deaths and 100,000 births.

While Governor Mike DeWine acknowledges the grim numbers are concerning, he says we are seeing a case decrease. “If we stay in this rate, in another four or five weeks we’re going to be in a fairly good place. The bad news is it’s still high today, and we’re losing people every day,” said Governor DeWine.

Governor DeWine also says his team has calculated that right now four Ohioans are dying daily from COVID-19 with 28 deaths a week. “That’s a lot of people. It still is very very dangerous. Particularly if you’re not vaccinated,” said Governor DeWine.

Though this data appears to be unsettling, Dr. Williams says this trend isn’t only due to the pandemic. “This is a trend that’s sorta going on worldwide. We know as civilization marches on, as places become more industrial, post-industrial birth rates tend to drop anyway…with education and unemployment,” said Dr. Williams.

ODH leaders unveil new school quarantine guidelines

Dr. Williams said our best bet at this point is vaccination. “The only way to turn the tide of this and curb the damage that it’s doing is to go out and get vaccinated.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

Anti-Asian hate crimes heightened by COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new report by the FBI shows that anti-Asian hate crimes rose by more than 76% last year. This comes after the number of all hate crimes in Ohio was underreported. “This has been going on for almost two years now, and we are all suffering,” said Manjula Sankarappa, executive director […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Franklin County voters take advantage of early voting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With just a few days until Election Day, some central Ohio voters are already casting their ballots. The Franklin County Board of Elections was busier than normal on Saturday with early voting. “If we don’t vote, then our voices aren’t heard,” Andy Engbert said. Carmen Allen added, “The biggest right you have […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Health leaders issue advice ahead of trick-or-treating events

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Thursday kicks off Halloween festivities across Central Ohio as dozens of communities host trick-or-treating. This year, the CDC has given the greenlight to the holiday tradition after a year of heightened safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I definitely think there is an advantage to this season versus last year because of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
$3.8 billion misspent from Ohio unemployment system, audit finds

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An audit of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services found it cost the state nearly $3.8 billion related to overpayments and fraudulent claims.   A release from Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber on Thursday said the audit found a lack of controls led to vulnerabilities in the unemployment system, combined with changes […]
OHIO STATE
OSU researchers develop rapid COVID-19 breath test

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Invasive nasal swabs may become a thing of the past when it comes to testing for COVID-19. Researchers with The Ohio State University have developed a rapid breath test that detects COVID-19 within seconds, according to a study in the journal PLOS ONE. Unlike the current nasal swab tests, the breath test […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Columbus City leaders call Issue 7 a scam

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Proponents of Issue 7 are asking the city of Columbus for $87 million and NBC4 has yet to see most of the faces behind the ballot issue. City leadership has called this ballot measure a scam. It asks for tens of millions of dollars to be taken out of the city’s general […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Senate debates abortion ‘trigger bill’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Up for debate at the Ohio Statehouse is a bill that would ban abortion in Ohio if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. “This is a decision that’s personal to each person and should not be a decision that’s made by politicians, by our government, ” said Lauren […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Democratic Party building downtown could become affordable housing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–The site of the Ohio Democratic headquarters downtown could become an affordable housing development. Fairfield Homes presented plans to the Downtown Commission this week to demolish the structure at 340 E. Fulton Street and build a four-story building with about 60 affordable units. Some 80% of the units would be priced […]
OHIO STATE
Firefighters deliver baby on busy Columbus freeway

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus firefighters are being hailed for helping to deliver a baby under less-than-ideal circumstances. On Oct. 11 on the side of the State Route 315 freeway, crew members from stations 6 and 27 responded to a call of a woman in labor. The firefighters successfully delivered the impatient infant, who weighed in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
