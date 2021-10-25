Read full article on original website
Related
Military.com
Do Military Families Need Their Own Bill of Rights?
Jennifer Barnhill is a columnist for Military.com writing about military families. On the surface, Heba Abdelaal, the 2022 AFI Air Force Spouse of the Year, is living the dream. She is working in her desired career field while living overseas as a military spouse. But there's a price for that...
Military.com
For 60 Years, the Navy Has Been Training Dolphins and Sea Lions to Keep Rivals Away From Its Most Sensitive Hardware
Original article on Business Insider. Since 1959, the U.S. Navy has trained a small force of bottlenose dolphins and sea lions to recover lost equipment, intercept intruders in ports, and detect buried sea mines. This year, the Navy sought to end one of those marine mammals' most important missions —...
Comments / 0