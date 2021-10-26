CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Abbott voices support for Prop A, which would increase police staffing in Austin

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MH015_0ccY8yh000

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott voiced his support Monday for a ballot item that would expand Austin’s police force.

In November, Austin voters will decide on Proposition A, a measure that would increase police staffing to two officers per 1,000 people . It would also double the amount of yearly trainings for officers and increase minority hiring and community engagement.

BACKGROUND: What is Austin’s Proposition A on the November ballot?

“Defunding police has been a disaster in cities across the country. Austinites – vote FOR Prop A to support law enforcement & keep your community safe,” Abbott wrote on Twitter.

The city estimates Prop A could cost anywhere between $271.5 million and $598.9 million over the next five years.

Austin’s EMS Association opposes Prop A, says it would ‘cannibalize’ EMS, other city services

The Austin EMS Association and the Austin Firefighters Association oppose the ballot item , saying the price tag could take away from other city departments.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

