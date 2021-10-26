Gov. Abbott voices support for Prop A, which would increase police staffing in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott voiced his support Monday for a ballot item that would expand Austin’s police force.

In November, Austin voters will decide on Proposition A, a measure that would increase police staffing to two officers per 1,000 people . It would also double the amount of yearly trainings for officers and increase minority hiring and community engagement.

“Defunding police has been a disaster in cities across the country. Austinites – vote FOR Prop A to support law enforcement & keep your community safe,” Abbott wrote on Twitter.

The city estimates Prop A could cost anywhere between $271.5 million and $598.9 million over the next five years.

The Austin EMS Association and the Austin Firefighters Association oppose the ballot item , saying the price tag could take away from other city departments.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.