Next regular public meeting of the Police Board: Thursday, November 18, at 7:30pm

HIGGINSVILLE — The Lafayette County School District will hold a meeting Thursday evening. One item listed on the agenda is the recognition of Janet Ritzinger for years of service to the Lafayette County Board of Education, students and staff. The Lady Husker tennis team will be recognized as MRVC Champions, as well as the Husker Marching Band for earning second place at the Odessa Marching Invitational. Discussion, and possible approval, of the purchase of a district vehicle and the November meeting dates will be had. Before adjourning, the board will enter into a closed session to talk over legal issues and personnel matters. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in the Central Office Board Room in Higginsville.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO