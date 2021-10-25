CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next regular public meeting of the Police Board: Thursday, November 18, at 7:30pm

The next regular public meeting of the Police Board is scheduled for Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. Whether this meeting will be an in-person meeting or take place via audio conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic...

Board of Police Commissioners: Overseeing Public Safety

Fellow Batman fans will recall Police Commissioner Gordon, whose job mostly seemed to consist of sending out the Bat-Signal to summon Batman to battle evil-doers in Gotham City. Sadly, that’s not the function of the five-member Ridgefield Board of Police Commissioners. But their responsibilities are equally important. The law confers...
EDITORIAL: The need for police at school board meetings

Police presence at a recent Southington Board of Education meeting brought on a discussion about whether that extra security was a reasonable precautionary measure or a move meant to intimidate. Recent board meetings have covered controversial subjects: mask mandates and how to teach about race issues in American history, among...
Notice for November 22, 2021 Regular Mayor & Council Meeting

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the scheduled meetings of the Mayor and Borough Council of the Borough of Fanwood, County of Union, State of New Jersey scheduled on November 1, 2021 and November 15, 2021 have been adjourned. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, in compliance with the provisions of the “Open...
Magee Board of Aldermen Meeting Tuesday night @ 6:30

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. ***BOARD ROOM OPENS AT 6:00 P.M. FOR THE PUBLIC***. BOARD AGENDA. OCTOBER 19TH, 2021. 6:30 P.M. PRAYER. CALL TO ORDER. MAYOR’S REPORT.
PUBLIC NOTICE: Police Advisory Commission Virtual Meeting

The Ypsilanti Police Advisory Commission will hold A Virtual Meeting on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. The Police Advisory Commission Meeting is being held virtual to prevent the spread of COVID 19. The meeting can be attended through the below link, or through the below toll-free numbers. October...
Lafayette County Board of Education to recognize accomplishments at Thursday’s meeting

HIGGINSVILLE — The Lafayette County School District will hold a meeting Thursday evening. One item listed on the agenda is the recognition of Janet Ritzinger for years of service to the Lafayette County Board of Education, students and staff. The Lady Husker tennis team will be recognized as MRVC Champions, as well as the Husker Marching Band for earning second place at the Odessa Marching Invitational. Discussion, and possible approval, of the purchase of a district vehicle and the November meeting dates will be had. Before adjourning, the board will enter into a closed session to talk over legal issues and personnel matters. The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, in the Central Office Board Room in Higginsville.
Sanitation District Board Meeting Thursday

The public is highly encouraged to join via Zoom conference call as space is limited in the council meeting room. Join Zoom Meeting By Computer – https://zoom.us/j/97288023368. Dial by Phone – 1-669-900-6833 US – Meeting ID: 972 8802 3368. I.CALL MEETING TO ORDER. II. Please raise hand to make public...
Police, parents at Southington school board meeting

SOUTHINGTON — Police presence at recent Board of Education meeting divided school leaders. Groups of parents have attended the past several school board meetings to talk about mask mandates, how race is taught and other controversial subjects. Board of Education Chairwoman Terri Carmody, a Democrat running for reelection, said concerns over crowds prompted a request for two police officers at the John Weichsel Municipal Center for Thursday’s meeting as a precaution.
Lawrence County Board of Education REGULAR OCTOBER MEETING

ALL IN for building relationships to personalize learning that inspires, challenges, and equips each student to dream, to persist, and to succeed!. Inspire to Dream – Challenge to Persist – Equip to Succeed. In Person. WITH KENTUCKY DEPARTMENT FOR PUBLIC HEALTH social distancing/mask protocols. October 18, 2021; 6:00 p.m. Lawrence...
Police to meet CSOs, media next week

The Ghana Police Service will next week meet Civil Society Organisations and the media. Acting Director-General of Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori made this known on Joy FM's 'NewsFile' on October 30, 2021. He explained that the meeting will enable them to know the expectations of these groups for the...
Agenda for Henry County Board Meeting Thursday October 21st, 2021

The Henry County Board will meet on Thursday evening at 6 Pm at the Courthouse in Cambridge as well as a virtual and call in meeting. The full agenda for tonight’s meeting is below…. TELECONFERENCE/ZOOM. CALL IN NUMBER: 1-312-626-6799. MEETING ID: 3099373999. PASSWORD: 3999. OR. LIMITED SEATING AVAILABLE. FIRST FLOOR...
Charleston Board of Education regular meeting scheduled

The Charleston Board of Education will hold a regular meeting Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. in the Dale Bumpers Fine Arts Professional Development Center. The agenda is as follows:. VIII. Additional pay plan for additional duties during COVID-19 IX. Superintendent’s report. X. Executive session. XI. Adjournment.
NEXT YUBA CITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING TO BE ONLINE

Among the various pandemic-inspired state laws in effect is Assembly Bill 361, that allows public government meetings to be held virtually, but it requires a 30 day review for approval. The Yuba City School Board has initiated that process for their November meeting, voting at this week’s meeting to conduct the next one online “to ensure the safety of all attendees and continue upholding their duties.”
BREAKING Press Release: Council Meets as the Board of Health on Nov. 2 to Introduce, Hold a Public Hearing and Vote on Amended Board of Health Regulation on Indoor Masking Requirements; Public Hearing Scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

The Montgomery County Council will meet as the Board of Health on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to introduce, hold a public hearing and vote on an amended Board of Health regulation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Montgomery County. The amended Board of Health regulation will be introduced at 9:40 a.m. and the public hearing and vote is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
