Boise, ID

Two dead, 4 injured in shooting at mall in Boise: Police

By Emily Shapiro and Ivan Pereira, ABC News
 6 days ago
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were killed and four others, including a Boise police officer, were injured in a shooting at a mall in Boise, Idaho, police said.

One person is in custody, Boise police said. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told reporters that police were working to notify the victims' families.

"I cannot stress enough how traumatic enough this event was for the community at large," he said at a news conference.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Boise Towne Square Mall on N. Milwaukee Street around 1:50 p.m. local time, authorities said.

When officers arrived at the scene they found someone matching the description of the suspect and there was an "exchange of gunfire" that took place, Lee said. One officer was injured and the suspect was taken into custody, according to Lee.

Both the FBI and ATF are assisting in the investigation. Authorities closed the roads leading to the mall following the shooting.

Officers were working to clear each business in the mall, police said, adding that there's no indication there are additional threats or additional shooters.

The investigation is ongoing and Lee said the police would release more information about the incident as it becomes available.

Boise Mayor Lauren McClean offered her condolences to the victims and her thanks to those in the mall who came to the aid of people inside the shopping complex.

"I want to thank the shopkeepers, the people in the mall that reacted so quickly to take care of folks who were there," she said. "You showed in a tough and chaotic moment how much you care, and what you are willing to do to support and care for strangers."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

#Shooting#Fbi#Boise Towne Square#Boise Police#Atf#Abc Audio
