CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Aquaman Director James Wan Confirms Cancelled Trench Spinoff Was Secretly a Black Manta Movie

By Timothy Adams
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector James Wan revealed that he had big plans for his Aquaman spinoff featuring The Trench, with the DC Extended Universe film secretly serving as a starring vehicle for the villain Black Manta. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's antagonist played a smaller role in 2018's Aquaman film, and will return in the 2022...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Ana De Armas In Talks To Lead ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’; Movie Spearheads Bumper AFM Slate For Lionsgate

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s one that’s sure to heat up the impending AFM. Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas is in talks to take the lead role in anticipated John Wick spinoff Ballerina, about a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family. The character made a fleeting appearance in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum as a ballerina who is also training to be an assassin. As we previously revealed, Len Wiseman (Underworld) is aboard to direct the action-thriller, whose script comes from Shay Hatten, known for Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead and John...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Batgirl’: Brendan Fraser To Play Villain In New Warner Bros And DC Pic Starring Leslie Grace

EXCLUSIVE: Brendan Fraser is set to join Leslie Grace in Warner Bros and DC Films’ Batgirl. Although not confirmed, sources believe Fraser would play the supervillain Firefly in the pic. Jacob Scipio also recently joined the cast, with Grace on board to play Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl. Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are helming. The film will bow on HBO Max, marking one of the first major DC properties to debut exclusively on the streamer. Christina Hodson penned the script with Kristin Burr producing. While plot details are under wraps, it is known that Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner Gordon, will be the character behind the cape in this version. Gordon is the most established version of the Batgirl character and was first introduced in 1961 as Betty Kane. Fraser, the former Mummy star, has had quite the resurgence in 2021 that began with landing the lead role in Darren Aronofsky’s next film The Whale. After wrapping production on that, Martin Scorsese cast him for a key role in his next film Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. He was also recently seen in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move. Fraser is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.
MOVIES
Popculture

'John Wick' Spinoff Adds James Bond Star as Lead

Ana de Armas fans who were disappointed by her lack of screen time in the James Bond movie No Time to Die will get to see the Knives Out star lead her own action movie. De Armas was reportedly cast as the lead in Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff featuring the character briefly introduced in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. The movie will be directed by Underworld filmmaker Len Wiseman.
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC FanDome: Black Manta Debuts New Look in First Images of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom

Aquaman and The Los Kingdom, the second installment in Jason Mamoa's Aquaman franchise, had a special behind-the-scenes look during Saturday's DC FanDome event. The presentation also featured several still images from the new film, including a look at Black Manta's new look. Played once again by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, the character will once again be back in the second movie looking to get revenge on Arthur Curry for letting his father die inside of a sinking Russian submarine. Their first fight in Siciliy sees Arthur throw him off a cliff, but it was confirmed in the post-credit scene that he was saved by Sr. Stephen Shin and that he would agree to share Atlantian technology in exchange for bringing down the king of Atlantis.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Chuck Brown
Person
James Wan
ComicBook

Ana De Armas in Talks for John Wick Spinoff Movie

The universe of John Wick is getting bigger, and one of Hollywood's fastest rising stars is getting in on the action. In addition to a TV series about the origins of The Continental, Lionsgate is working on an entire John Wick spinoff film called Ballerina, about a young female assassin on the road to revenge. The character was teased in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, and now she'll be getting the spotlight in her own movie, played by the one and only Ana De Armas.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Behind the Scenes Look at the Upcoming 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Movie

The virtual DC FanDome 2021 certainly did not disappoint this year as it unveiled a whole new assortment of news, trailers and series celebrations for of DC comic book movies, Actual Comics and TV Shows. And during this year’s virtual event, one of the forthcoming motion pictures that revealed a special behind-the-scenes look was Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom that will be arriving in theaters in 2022.
TV SHOWS
GeekTyrant

Wild Trailer For James Gunn's THE SUICIDE SQUAD Spinoff Series PEACEMAKER

Are you ready to see the story continue for John Cena’s The Suicide Squad character Peacemaker? As you know, director James Gunn has created a series that focuses on this unlikeable yet likable asshole of a character and today, during DC FanDome, the first trailer was released and damn… it looks like a crazy fun and entertaining show! There’s no doubt that fans of The Suicide Squad are going to love it!
TV & VIDEOS
SuperHeroHype

James Wan Teases a More ‘Mature’ Story in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

James Wan Teases a More ‘Mature’ Story in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has only been in production for a few months. Regardless, this didn’t stop the cast and crew from offering an early look at the highly-anticipated sequel during today’s DC FanDome event. The livestream delivered a brand new sizzle reel that showed James Wan, Jason Momoa, and others dropping hints about what we can expect from Arthur Curry’s next big-screen outing. You can check it out for yourself below.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquaman#Black Manta#Trench#Comicbook Com#Dc
darkhorizons.com

Photos: Black Manta’s New “Aquaman 2” Look

Filmmaker James Wan is currently well into production on “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” a follow-up to the 2018 DC Comics adaptation. Even so, he took some time out today to post a collection of photos to Instagram showcasing the new Silver Age-inspired look of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s villain Black Manta in the new film.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Link Tank: James Wan Promises a More Mature Aquaman Sequel

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom director James Wan promises the sequel will be a more mature outing for the character, but won’t lose the fun aspect that made the original the most successful DC movie of all time. “2018’s Aquaman was surprising in so many ways. Formerly a superhero punchline,...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Dolph Lundgren Confirms Aquaman 2 Return with New Set Photo

Action movie icon Dolph Lundgren is looking redheaded and ready as the actor begins filming on the upcoming DC sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Lundgren took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes image of himself preparing to return to the water as King Nereus, leader of f the Atlantean tribe of Xebel and father of Amber Heard's Mera.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Inside the Magic

Did Marvel Secretly CANCEL ‘Deadpool 3’?

Disney and Marvel recently shocked their fans by announcing a radical shift in their planned release schedule in 2022 and 2023. This includes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Indiana Jones 5. They have reshuffled much of the planned Marvel Phase Four release dates, and hidden in the announcement were two films that were removed from the schedule and those were previously rumored to be Deadpool 3 and Blade.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Eternals Star Says Marvel Used "Man in a Trench Coat" to Deliver Top-Secret Scripts

One of the many things Marvel Studios is known for is the secrecy surrounding its many projects, whether they be feature films or the various streaming series' on Disney+. The next film on the Marvel slate getting ready to release is Eternals, which introduces a new team of super-powered heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One member of the Eternals is Makkari, played by The Walking Dead alum Lauren Ridloff. The star recently peeled back the curtain on how Marvel handles its top-secret scripts, revealing how the company utilizes a mysterious man in a trench coat to deliver the goods to its actors.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy