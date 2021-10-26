CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Climate change, human activity threaten Libya nature reserve

By Mahmud TURKIA, Mahmud TURKIA, Mahmud TURKIA, Jihad Dorgham
 5 days ago
Ashaafean includes dry woodland, grassland and desert on the edge of the Sahara -- ideal habitats for the increasingly rare houbara bustard, a large bird /AFP

A nature reserve near the capital of war-scarred Libya that has long been a sanctuary for hyenas, rare birds and plants is now under threat due to climate change and human activity.

A two-hour drive east of Tripoli into the Nafusa mountain range, the Ashaafean park was added to UNESCO's list of biosphere reserves last month.

It includes dry woodland, grassland and desert on the edge of the Sahara -- ideal habitats for the increasingly rare houbara bustard, a large bird.

"Ongoing climate change, the associated lack of rainfall and long waves of drought in the summer have made the reserve vulnerable to repeated fires in recent years," said Anas al-Qiyadi, of the Libyan Wildlife Trust.

Along with unauthorised logging and construction, these factors have "damaged the diversity of flora and fauna," he said.

But Qiyadi is hoping that the UNESCO listing will help protect the park.

"The biosphere reserve's 83,060-hectare (around 205,000-acre) core area is home to a variety of rare and/or endangered species," the UN cultural agency said on its website.

They include 350 plant species, some medicinal or aromatic, as well as threatened birds, reptiles and mammals.

Some 65,000 people also live in the wider park area.

- Decades of violence -

Ashaafean is the first Libyan site to be categorised as a UNESCO biosphere reserve /AFP

Ashaafean was designated as a nature reserve under dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 1978.

But in the decade of violence that followed Kadhafi's 2011 overthrow in a NATO-backed revolt, the fragile and divided Libyan state has provided little protection to its nine nature reserves, increasingly threatened by human activity.

Qiyadi said several initiatives were underway to protect the reserves, including a programme to breed endangered tortoises in captivity and release them into the wild.

"A few days ago, we released 36 endangered tortoises into the (Ashaafean) park," he said.

Volunteers have also signed up to water trees throughout Libya's long periods of drought, Qiyadi said, adding that irrigation networks alone were not enough.

"Because the water source is a long way from the reserve, we and a group of volunteers have started campaigns to irrigate and plant more trees, but that needs ongoing attention."

- 'International attention' -

The listing aims to promote sustainable development, protect ecosystems and help support research and education /AFP

Drought and deadly forest fires hit several countries across the Mediterranean this year, notably in neighbouring Algeria.

Libya was largely spared this time, but since 2015 it has seen huge fires that have killed many endangered animals and trees over a century old.

Ashaafean is the first Libyan site to be categorised as a UNESCO biosphere reserve.

The designation aims to promote sustainable development, protect ecosystems and help support research and education.

Tareq al-Jdeidy, a scientist at the University of Tripoli who led a campaign for the listing, said it was a step towards better protection for one of Libya's most precious reserves.

The designation means "it will attract attention internationally from organisations focusing on the environment, plant and animal life -- there will be studies on how to develop it," he said.

According to UNESCO, most of the reserve's residents make a living from traditional sustainable agriculture as well as wood gathering and beekeeping.

"The region is known for the quality of its olives and oil," it said when announcing the designation.

Jdeidy hopes the park will both help the local economy and serve as an example of efforts to combat desertification.

"It will support local residents both directly and indirectly through development programmes linked to the reserve," he said.

Thrive Global

Time To Tackle Humanity’s Greatest Challenge: Climate Change

We are already told that climate change – or better climate collapse – is the great problem facing humanity today. Fossil fuels are present in all aspects of modern life, but burning them releases carbon dioxide, an invisible gas that heats the Earth through infrared absorption and remains in the atmosphere for thousands of years. In 2018, warming of about 1.2 ° C above the baseline has already had unacceptable effects that will worsen dramatically if warming continues. In the last decade progress has been made in climate science, but there have also been a number of natural disasters related to climate change that affect humans and non-humans. Although the sense of urgency increases,
GLOBAL WARMING
TechRadar

Climate change drove woolly mammoth extinct, not humans

For the last century, the woolly mammoth has been a species of endless fascination and debate, especially around what drove this hairy cousin of the elephant to extinction. New research now hopes to settle the debate once and for all in favor of climate change, not human activity. The research,...
WILDLIFE
Time

Climate Change Threatens to Spread Viruses Through an Unprepared World

Climate change is creating ideal conditions for infectious-disease transmission and the world’s health-care systems aren’t ready for the shock it will cause, according to a new study. After nations largely failed the stress test of Covid-19, a novel virus, decades of progress to control age-old illnesses such as malaria, dengue...
ENVIRONMENT
iucn.org

Human activity and climate change mean forests in 10 UNESCO World Heritage sites were net carbon emitters

World Heritage forests absorb 190m tons of CO2 each year. By combining satellite-derived data with monitoring information at site level, researchers at UNESCO, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) were able to estimate the gross and net carbon absorbed and emitted by UNESCO World Heritage forests between 2001 and 2020 and determine the causes of some emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

G20 key for momentum at Glasgow climate meet

As nearly 200 nations gather in Glasgow for UN climate talks starting Sunday all eyes are on Rome, where a G20 summit ending the same day will signal how committed the world's major economies are to curbing global warming. "The idea is to get very clear and strong pressure signals from the leaders on what they plan to do, both individually and collectively," she told AFP. Climate negotiators, CEOs, policy wonks and NGOs at the 13-day climate talks will parse the G20 communique for signs of where COP26 might break down or see breakthroughs. 
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Planet is ‘changing before our eyes’ due to climate change, damning UN report warns

The planet is “changing before our eyes” due to global warming, with the impact of the climate crisis set to have far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to a damning United Nations report ahead of Cop26.A study by the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) found that the planet had entered “uncharted territory” as rising temperatures pose a threat to food security and crucial ecosystems.The provisional WMO State of the Global Climate 2021 report also showed that the past seven years are on track to be the seven warmest on record, based on data for the first nine...
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Over 99.9% of Studies Agree: Humans Have Caused Climate Change on Earth

If you're wondering just how much scientific consensus there is that humans have caused the climate of our planet to change, we can now put a number on it: 99.9 percent. That doesn't leave much room for doubt. To get to that figure, researchers looked in detail at a total of 3,000 peer-reviewed studies randomly selected from a list of 88,125 climate related papers published since 2012, finding that just four of them expressed any doubt that human activity is leading to shifts in Earth's climate. The last time a similar study was done, looking at papers published between 1991 and 2012,...
SCIENCE
Stanford Daily

Report: Climate change, club meetings threaten rapidly-diminishing icebreaker supply

A concerning report published Monday warns that Stanford icebreaker levels are dipping into dangerously low territory — and are continuing to be depleted at unsustainable levels. The study, a joint effort by the Earth Systems and Sociology departments, finds that greenhouse gas buildup, ozone depletion, wildfires and a post-COVID return to in-person classes and clubs are all contributing to the rapid dwindling of icebreaker stores previously thought inexhaustible.
STANFORD, CA
BBC

Climate change: What's it like living in a place where it's 50C?

The climate crisis is no longer a future concern. In many parts of the world, it has already begun. 2021 has been the hottest year ever recorded. Millions of people are living with extreme temperatures, facing a growing threat of flooding or wildfires. Here, five people explain how extreme temperatures have changed their lives.
ENVIRONMENT
Harvard Health

Viewing climate change as a human health problem

This week, the medical journal The Lancet released its annual “Report of the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change” and a companion brief focused on conditions in the United States. The brief urges action to curb global-warming emissions, arguing that the health impacts of a shifting climate are already being seen in the U.S. and rapidly growing severe. Those include direct effects, such as illness from extreme heat or drowning from floods, as well as indirect and less-obvious ones, like shifting infectious-disease patterns or worsening allergies and asthma from more-intense pollen levels. Renee N. Salas, assistant professor of emergency medicine at Harvard Medical School, ER physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, climate and health expert at the Harvard Global Health Institute, and Yerby Fellow at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health’s Center for Climate, Health, and the Global Environment, was the lead author of the U.S. brief and an author on the global report. She spoke with the Gazette about the findings.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

COP26 climate summit 'last, best hope' to meet 1.5C target: Sharma

Global COP26 climate negotiations are the "last, best hope" to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C alive, said summit president Alok Sharma as he opened the meeting on Sunday. They have collectively endorsed the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, according to a final draft summit statement obtained by AFP on Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
Taylor Daily Press

Fair Trade growers increasingly threatened by climate change / News

The increasingly severe impacts of climate change threaten global agricultural production and the livelihoods of millions of fair trade farmers around the world. Farmers are in danger of perishing if they are no longer able to provide for their livelihoods under increasing pressure from the climate. This is the result of a study conducted by Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam in collaboration with the Berne University of Applied Sciences and the International Fair Trade Organization.
AGRICULTURE
kcrw.com

Giving legal rights to nature: Can this effectively fight climate change?

Should trees have legal standing? That’s the question USC law professor Christopher Stone asked 50 years ago, when he proposed giving legal rights to nature. It was a radical notion back then, but today it’s catching on as a way to protect the environment amid climate change, deforestation, and urban development.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

AFP

