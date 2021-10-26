CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Man hit by vehicle while trying to cross street in Newport News

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0ccY7G2v00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A 30-year-old man was seriously hurt after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the street in the 11700 block of Jefferson Avenue Monday afternoon.

Newport News Police officers responded to a report of an auto-pedestrian crash around 3 p.m.

Once on scene, they found the man suffering from injuries that were believed to be life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation revealed he was crossing Jefferson Avenue when he was hit. Police say he did not use a crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the crash stayed on scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Southbound Jefferson Avenue was closed at Pavilion Place, which is north of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Hampton Roads Transit said due to the crash, Routes 111, 112, 116, and 414 will detour and that bus riders should expect delays.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

