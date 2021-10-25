Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Results

GARDEN GROVE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Metro Bancorp (OTCQX: USMT): Mr. Dong Il Kim, President and CEO, announced US Metro Bancorp and US Metro Bank’s financial results for the third quarter 2021. As of January 2, 2020, US Metro Bancorp (“Bancorp”), a small bank holding company (BHC), was formed making US Metro Bank its lone subsidiary. On a consolidated basis the Bancorp earned $4,218,000 in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $4,252,000 in the second quarter of 2021. For the nine months ending September 30, 2021 the consolidated Bancorp earned $10,758,000 compared to $3,204,000 for the nine months ending September 30, 2020. On a year-to-date basis the Bancorp recorded an annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.64% and an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 21.27%. With 16,230,000 shares outstanding, earnings per share (“EPS”) for the third quarter 2021 was $0.26 compared to $0.26 in the second quarter 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 EPS was $0.66 compared to $0.20 for the nine months ending September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021 the Bancorp’s Book Value was $4.48 compared to $3.78 per share a year earlier.
