CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Results

Business Wire
 6 days ago

DUBUQUE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) (“Flexsteel” or the “Company”), one of the largest manufacturers, importers and online marketers of furniture products in the United States, today reported first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results. Highlights for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021. Net sales for the quarter increased...

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Canadian cannabis company Hexo posts loss for Q4 and revenue that lags estimates

Hexo Corp. said Friday it has a net loss of C$67.9 million ($55.0 million) in its fiscal fourth quarter to July 31, after a loss of C$169.5 million in the year-earlier period. The Canadian cannabis company did not offer a per-share breakdown. It said revenue net of excise taxes rose to C$38.8 million from C$27.1 million a year ago. The FactSet consensus was for per-share earnings of 4 cents and revenue of C$51.8 million. The company said Zenabis, which it acquired in a deal that closed June 1, contributed C$6.8 million in net revenue. The company also completed the acquisitions of Redecan and 48North Cannabis. Hexo also launched a strategic overhaul and announced the departure of Founder and CEO Sebastien St-Louis and named Scott Cooper its new CEO. Cooper came from Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson-Coors Canada and HEXO that is a leader in cannabis-infused drinks in Canada. Shares rose 4.9% premarket but are down 55% in the year to date, while the Cannabis ETF has fallen 4% and the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arkansas State
Business Wire

Intercontinental Exchange Reports Strong Third Quarter 2021

ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- 3Q21 net revenues of $1.8 billion, +28% y/y Jeffrey C. Sprecher,. "We are pleased to report our strong third quarter results which extend our track record of growth. Our customers continue to rely on our mission-critical data and technology to provide transparency and efficiencies across asset classes and through an array of macroeconomic environments. We remain focused on collaboration and innovation to serve our customers, generate growth and deliver value to our stockholders."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
lanereport.com

Tempur Sealy reports third quarter results

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tempur Sealy International, Inc. announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company also issued updated financial guidance for the full year 2021 that reflects the improved business performance. Tempur Sealy 3rd quarter 2021:. Total net sales increased 20.0% to $1,358.3 million as...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Wire

Employers Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results; Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Share

RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Employers Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EIG), a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers' compensation insurance and services focused on select, small businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Financial Highlights. Record number of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steel#Deferred Income#Net Sales#Flxs
Business Wire

AIR Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results, Raises Full Year FFO Guidance, and Announces $1.7B of Property Sales Closed, Under Contract, In Negotiation

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apartment Income REIT Corp. (“AIR”) (NYSE: AIRC) announced today third quarter results for 2021; an increase to full year Same Store Revenue, NOI, and FFO guidance; $1.7 billion of property sales closed, under contract, or in negotiation with proceeds to be used to reduce year-end net leverage to EBITDAre to 5.3:1, and the acquisition of a four property portfolio in Washington, D.C. for $510 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Wire

US Metro Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

GARDEN GROVE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Metro Bancorp (OTCQX: USMT): Mr. Dong Il Kim, President and CEO, announced US Metro Bancorp and US Metro Bank’s financial results for the third quarter 2021. As of January 2, 2020, US Metro Bancorp (“Bancorp”), a small bank holding company (BHC), was formed making US Metro Bank its lone subsidiary. On a consolidated basis the Bancorp earned $4,218,000 in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $4,252,000 in the second quarter of 2021. For the nine months ending September 30, 2021 the consolidated Bancorp earned $10,758,000 compared to $3,204,000 for the nine months ending September 30, 2020. On a year-to-date basis the Bancorp recorded an annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 1.64% and an annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) of 21.27%. With 16,230,000 shares outstanding, earnings per share (“EPS”) for the third quarter 2021 was $0.26 compared to $0.26 in the second quarter 2021. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 EPS was $0.66 compared to $0.20 for the nine months ending September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021 the Bancorp’s Book Value was $4.48 compared to $3.78 per share a year earlier.
MARKETS
Business Wire

First Business Bank Reports Strong Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $9.2 Million

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company”, the “Bank”, or “First Business Bank”) (Nasdaq:FBIZ) reported net income of $9.2 million, or $1.07 diluted earnings per share, in the third quarter 2021. Third quarter net income grew by 11.7% from $8.2 million, or $0.95 per share, in the second quarter of 2021 and more than doubled from $4.3 million, or $0.50, in the third quarter of 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Wire

Six Flags Announces Third Quarter 2021 Performance

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today reported attendance of 12 million guests and revenue of $638 million for third quarter 2021. Results for third quarter 2021 are not directly comparable to the same prior-year period due to the company’s COVID-19 related suspension of operations and operating restrictions that began in mid-March 2020. The company believes it is most relevant to compare its results in the third quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2019.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Marketing
Business Wire

Coca-Cola Reports Continued Momentum and Strong Results in Third Quarter; Raises Full-Year Guidance

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Coca-Cola Company today reported strong third quarter 2021 results and year-to-date performance. “Our strategic transformation is enabling us to effectively navigate a dynamic environment and emerge stronger from the pandemic,” said James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company. “We are updating our full-year guidance to reflect another quarter of momentum in the business. While the recovery continues to be asynchronous around the world, we are investing for growth to drive long-term value for the system. Our strong system alignment and networked organization are helping us unlock enormous potential in our brands and across our markets.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Wire

Amphenol Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Results and Announces Dividend Increase

WALLINGFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) today reported third quarter 2021 results. “We are pleased to have closed the third quarter with sales and Adjusted Diluted EPS2 exceeding the high end of our guidance,” said Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt. “Sales increased by a strong 21% in the quarter, with broad-based growth across most of our end markets, including contributions from the Company’s acquisition program.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Wire

First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2021 Net Income of $4.5 Million, Up 31.7% from One Year Ago

DIXON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First Northern Community Bancorp (the “Company”, OTCQB: FNRN), holding company for First Northern Bank (“First Northern” or the “Bank”), today reported net income of $11.0 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, up 24.8% compared to net income of $8.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Wire

Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH) (“Meta” or the “Company”) reported net income of $15.9 million, or $0.50 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $13.2 million, or $0.38 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The Company reported record net income of $141.7 million, or $4.38 per share, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $104.7 million, or $2.94 per diluted share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Wire

Xerox Releases Third-Quarter Results

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) today announced 2021 third-quarter results. “Our revenue this quarter was essentially flat year-over-year, despite a deterioration in global supply chain conditions and the Delta variant, which caused delays in many of our clients’ plans to return employees to the workplace,” said Xerox Vice Chairman and CEO John Visentin. “As a result of these ongoing challenges, we are revising our revenue guidance lower, but we are maintaining our free cash flow guidance of at least $500 million. Our focus on generating cash allows us to preserve, and in some cases increase, investments in innovation, while continuing to return more than 50% of free cash to shareholders and pursue M&A.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Wire

Sensata Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SWINDON, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a global industrial technology company and leading provider of sensor-rich solutions that create insights for customers, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Operating results for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 are...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Wire

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings

BROCKTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “HarborOne”) (NASDAQ:HONE), the holding company for HarborOne Bank (the “Bank”), announced net income of $12.3 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $14.3 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, for the preceding quarter and $11.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income was $45.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, compared to $27.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy