Antetokounmpo To Antetokounmpo? Watch What The Brothers Did In The Bucks-Pacers Game
The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-109 in Indianapolis on Monday night.
They've had the Pacers number over the last few seasons.
In the last 12 matchups they've won ten times.
In the fourth quarter two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo passed it to his brother Thanasis, who dunked it home.
The clip of the brothers connecting for the dunk can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.
