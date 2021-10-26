CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Antetokounmpo To Antetokounmpo? Watch What The Brothers Did In The Bucks-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
AllPacers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=188Fv2_0ccY2XhP00

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-109 in Indianapolis on Monday night.

They've had the Pacers number over the last few seasons.

In the last 12 matchups they've won ten times.

In the fourth quarter two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo passed it to his brother Thanasis, who dunked it home.

The clip of the brothers connecting for the dunk can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo makes emotional admission after Bucks’ historic night vs. Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks Title Defense Tour is off to a rousing start after they notched a statement win over the Brooklyn Nets, 127-104 in front of home fans at Fiserv Forum. It was truly a magical evening for the Bucks as they also received their NBA championship rings before the game. It was the crowning achievement of Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammates. Quite expectedly, Giannis got pretty emotional, as he finally completed his mission for the Bucks.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
AllPacers

Is Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo The Best Player In The NBA?

NBA fans are always eager to have a discussion about who the best player in the NBA is, which also means the world. Steph Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo are all names that have surfaced in these discussions over the last three years. Antetokounmpo is the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo schools the entire opposition defense in Bucks vs Timberwolves

The tables have turned quickly for the Milwaukee Bucks after a blistering start to the NBA 2021-22 Season. After winning their season opener against the resilient Brooklyn Nets, Giannis Antetokounmpo led Bucks have been hampered with marquee players sitting out due to respective injuries. However, during Bucks vs Timberwolves, the two-time MVP showcased just why is able to solely run the play even when he is missing teammates.
NBA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Rise' on Disney+: Antetokounmpo family story coming in 2022

"Rise" is based on the real-life story about the family that produced the first trio of brothers to become NBA champions in the history of the league-- Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Laker Kostas Antetokounmpo. The film will debut in 2022, according to a release.
NBA
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

Comments / 0

Community Policy