Leaves on roadways during heavy rainfall can cause flooding, slippery conditions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With storms this time of year, leaves actually are a big problem. They make roads slick, make trees heavier and more likely to fall, and they get stuck in storm drains, which can cause even more flooding. It’s important to clear them away.

A flood watch is in effect for Hampden and Hampshire Counties as well as parts of Franklin County. The storm has potential to dump over two inches of rain over the next two days and we are also expected to see strong wind, which could lead to power outages.

Eversource Spokesperson Priscilla Ress told 22News, “If there is a lot of rain, it weighs those branches down and that high wind can not only snap the branches but with the leaves on them, it weighs them down and cause them to sail. So we have to be prepared for that we have enough contractors and tree crews.”

Not only are the leaves on trees a problem but they create problems once they fall to the ground. There is already a potential for flooding, especially in urban and poor drainage areas, but leaves could make it even worse.

“So always, the issue the leave clogging storm drains, having a little more flooding than you would normally have. It can also make roads a little more slippery for cars, so you have to be a little bit careful for that,” said Joe Dellicarpini from the National Weather Services.

It’s important to give yourself extra time on your commutes to and from work. The storm will have an impact on travel. Don’t forget before you hit the road to check our 22News live traffic map .

