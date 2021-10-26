CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millbury, OH

Photo Gallery: Northview and St. Ursula win in Division I volleyball district semifinals

By By Kurt Steiss / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

Northview defeated Anthony Wayne and St. Ursula defeated Clay in the Division I volleyball district semifinal hosted on Monday at Lake High School in Millbury.

