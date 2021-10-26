Photo Gallery: Northview and St. Ursula win in Division I volleyball district semifinals

Related
High school boys cross country: Anthony Wayne edges St. Francis for regional title
TIFFIN — Anthony Wayne edged St. Francis de Sales by a point for the Division I boys cross country regional championship Saturday at Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin. The Generals scored 49 points to the Knights’ 50. Both teams qualified for the state meet, set for Saturday at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park in Obetz, Ohio.
High school girls cross country: Perrysburg dominant at D-I regional meet
TIFFIN, Ohio — Perrysburg had all seven of its runners finish in the top 10 individually as the Yellow Jackets cruised to a Division I regional cross country championship victory Saturday at Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin.
Ottawa Hills boys blank high-powered Genoa 5-0 to take district soccer title
In a showdown of high-octane offenses, the Ottawa Hills boys soccer team showed superior firepower as the Green Bears captured a district title with a 5-0 shutout of Genoa on Saturday.
No. 2 Owens volleyball captures third straight Mid-Atlantic district title
BUTLER, Pa. — The No. 2 Owens Community College women’s volleyball team (26-7) defeated No. 3 Butler County and Sandhills on Saturday to claim the program’s third-straight NJCAA Mid-Atlantic district championship.
Southview boys soccer scores four goals in first half to claim district soccer title
The Southview boys soccer team erupted for four first-half goals and went on to capture a Division I district championship with a 4-3 win over Findlay on Saturday afternoon. Senior Isiah Moores and junior Nate Schuele each scored two goals to lead the Cougars to the win on their home field.
High school football: Genoa edges North Union in playoff opener
RICHWOOD, Ohio — Aiden Brunkhorst’s 6-yard scoring pass to Justin Barlage in the fourth quarter lifted 10th-seeded Genoa to a 16-13 road victory over No. 7 Richwood North Union in the first round of the Division V playoffs Saturday.
High school football: Ryan Montgomery leads Findlay to 1st-round victory
FINDLAY — Findlay’s Ryan Montgomery threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns as the sixth-seeded Trojans held off No. 11 seed Miamisburg 28-26 for a Division I, Region 2 opening-round playoff victory on Friday.
Golden goal lifts St. Francis past St. John's in district final
Second-seeded St. Francis de Sales and No. 3 St. John’s Jesuit’s defenses came to the forefront Saturday in the Division I soccer district final at Springfield Community Stadium.
Central Catholic football throttles North Olmsted in playoff opener
Central Catholic began its 2021 Ohio high school football playoff trail with authority on a rain-soaked Friday night, blanking visiting North Olmsted 48-0 in a Division II first-round game at Gallagher Stadium.
Perrysburg gets revenge on Kettering Fairmont, advances in playoffs
Revenge is best served cold ... and wet. At least that’s how Perrysburg distributed its retaliation against Kettering Fairmont on Friday. On a damp evening that kept many of the home fans away, Perrysburg took advantage of several Fairmont blunders, advancing to the second round of the Division I playoffs with a 14-0 victory.
Anthony Wayne girls capture district soccer title with pressure, patience
Patience and constant pressure paid off for the Anthony Wayne girls soccer team in a Division I district title match on Thursday, as the Generals dominated Ashland before scoring two goals less than two minutes apart in the second half in a 2-0 victory.
Bowling Green hockey falls at Bemidji State for series split
BEMIDJI, Minn. — The Bowling Green State University hockey team fell 2-1 on Saturday night to Bemidji State to split a two-game road series with the Beavers. The Falcons (3-1-2) won 3-2 over the Beavers on Friday night.
BGSU volleyball tops Toledo in four sets
The Bowling Green State University women’s volleyball team defeated Toledo 3-1 Saturday at Savage Arena. The Rockets took the first set 25-19 and lost the second, third, and fourth sets by a score of 25-23, 25-22, and 26-24. UT had a set point in the fourth and couldn’t capitalize.
Notre Dame advances to regional semifinals
It was a battle of the Eagles in a Division I girls soccer district final as No. 2 Notre Dame defeated No. 10 Clay 2-1 at Springfield High School on Thursday. Notre Dame (11-3-3) will play No. 1 Anthony Wayne in a regional semifinal at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The Generals defeated No. 5 seeded Ashland in their district final. The location for the regional semifinals is to be determined.
Northview basketball standout Craig picks Indianapolis
Northview's All-Ohio boys basketball standout Sean Craig has committed to the University of Indianapolis, a Division II program in Indiana. Craig, a 6-foot-7, 205-pound senior forward, has been a three-year starter on Wildcats teams that have gone 59-16, scoring 1,162 points and grabbing 777 rebounds.
Eastwood football defeats Lakota 49-21, earns rematch with Otsego
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood earned a much-desired rematch with Northern Buckeye Conference rival Otsego on Saturday night, taking a 49-21 victory over visiting Lakota in a Division V first-round football playoff game.
Expanded Ohio high school football playoffs give new opportunities
The Ohio High School Athletic Association doubled the number of football playoff qualifying teams this season from eight to 16 teams per region, and bringing the total of participating schools to 448.
Toledo men's basketball survives raucous environment at Findlay
FINDLAY — Mission accomplished. Tod Kowalczyk schedules an exhibition game at Findlay every other year because he wants to prepare his team for raucous regular-season atmospheres, and that’s exactly what the Toledo coach got on Saturday at Croy Gymnasium.
Bowling Green, Toledo ready for women's volleyball clash
The class of the Mid-American Conference and an ascendant program will meet on Saturday night at Savage Arena. Bowling Green women’s volleyball has the most conference wins dating to 2017 and owns three MAC regular-season championships during that time frame. The Falcons claimed the MAC tournament title with a 22-1 record last season, the crescendo in a decade-long rebuild by coach Danijela Tomic.
By the numbers: 10 figures from Bowling Green's win at Buffalo
AMHERST, N.Y. — Bowling Green State University defeated Buffalo 56-44 in wild fashion that included big play after big play and back-and-forth scoring outbursts from either side.
