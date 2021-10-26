CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Newspaper carrier files lawsuit against sheriff, Pierce County over January confrontation

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37sIe4_0ccXxPiI00
Tacoma PD Axon Body screen grab Screen grab of body camera video obtained from Tacoma Police shows interactions between officers and Sedrick Altheimer after Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer called 911 on the Black newspaper delivery driver. (Tacoma Police Department via The News Tribune)

TACOMA, Wash. — A newspaper carrier filed a federal lawsuit against Pierce County and Sheriff Ed Troyer over a controversial confrontation with the sheriff back in January.

The lawsuit alleges the constitutional rights of the carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, were violated when Troyer claimed to an emergency dispatcher that Altheimer had threatened to kill him, triggering a large police response from multiple agencies.

It specifically alleges that Troyer and Pierce County violated Altheimer’s Fourth Amendments and 14th Amendment rights, according to court documents.

Troyer later walked back the claim that Altheimer had threatened him, but the state attorney general’s office charged him last week with false reporting and making a false statement to a civil servant.

Troyer has consistently denied any wrongdoing and allegations of racism.

The lawsuit claims that Troyer’s actions in January amount to “false reporting, unreasonable search and seizure, false arrest, and malicious prosecution,” according to court documents.

Altheimer’s lawsuit is seeking damages for emotional distress, trauma, punitive damages and legal fees.

Below is a timeline of what happened the night of the confrontation, according to police reports and court documents.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

  • Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

Altheimer was working his regular delivery route Jan. 27 when Troyer began following him in his car around 2 a.m., police reports say.

Altheimer continued working the route, noticing that a car was following him. After stopping at a house, Altheimer approached the car to find out why he was being followed.

Altheimer went up to the car and began talking to Troyer, who he did not recognize as the sheriff. He asked Troyer if he was a cop, and Troyer did not identify himself as law enforcement, according to the AG’s office.

Troyer continued to ask Altheimer questions and accused him of being a thief, documents say. Altheimer returned to his car and drove away and Troyer continued following.

Around 2:05 a.m., Troyer called 911 and reported that he caught someone in his driveway who “just threatened to kill me,” according to 911 records.

Over 40 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded. Altheimer denied making any threats to Troyer, blocking Troyer’s car or entering his driveway.

When questioned that night, Troyer walked back his initial claim that Altheimer had threatened him, according to police reports.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 13

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man shot, killed in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Friday night in Renton. Officers were called to the parking lot of a Safeway in the 4300 block of Northeast Fourth Street for a report of a shooting. Police said that around 6:50 p.m., a group got into...
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspected killer ‘broke a lot of hearts’

TACOMA, Wash. — A suspect is in custody in a quadruple homicide that has devastated several South Sound families. Now they are hoping for answers. A 22-year-old Tacoma man is in custody tonight for allegedly murdering four people, three of them from the same family. Now a grieving family member...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierce County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Pierce County, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kent police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

KENT, Wash. — Kent police are searching for the person involved in a Saturday morning hit-and-run that left one man dead. Police responded around 4:30 a.m. to reports of a hit-and-run collision near Central Avenue N. and S. 228th Street. Responding officers found the pedestrian who had been hit, who...
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Potential jurors see racism behind Ahmaud Arbery's slaying

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — People questioned during jury selection about the killing of Ahmaud Arbery have said he was “racially profiled” by the white men who chased and shot him, singled out “due to his color” and targeted for being “a Black person who was thought to have been stealing things.”
BRUNSWICK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search And Seizure#False Arrest#Police#Kiro 7#Ag
KIRO 7 Seattle

Feds seize meth worth nearly $49 million at Texas port

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently intercepted a massive shipment of suspected methamphetamine in Brownsville, Texas. The seizure occurred Oct. 22 at the Veterans International Bridge, where officers discovered more than a ton of the suspected narcotic concealed inside a 1997 Freightliner truck, driven by a 60-year-old Mexican citizen who applied for entry to the United States, the agency stated in a news release.
TEXAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

More than a ton of marijuana worth $1.7M-plus seized at Texas border

ROMA, Texas — Federal and local authorities collaborated Wednesday to thwart a marijuana smuggling scheme involving more than a ton of suspected marijuana. Agents with the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol sector, assisted by deputies with the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, seized the drugs with an estimated street value of more than $1.7 million on Wednesday from a travel trailer in Roma, Texas, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.
TEXAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
68K+
Followers
76K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy