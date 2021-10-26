Newspaper carrier files lawsuit against sheriff, Pierce County over January confrontation

Tacoma PD Axon Body screen grab Screen grab of body camera video obtained from Tacoma Police shows interactions between officers and Sedrick Altheimer after Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer called 911 on the Black newspaper delivery driver. (Tacoma Police Department via The News Tribune)

TACOMA, Wash. — A newspaper carrier filed a federal lawsuit against Pierce County and Sheriff Ed Troyer over a controversial confrontation with the sheriff back in January.

The lawsuit alleges the constitutional rights of the carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, were violated when Troyer claimed to an emergency dispatcher that Altheimer had threatened to kill him, triggering a large police response from multiple agencies.

It specifically alleges that Troyer and Pierce County violated Altheimer’s Fourth Amendments and 14th Amendment rights, according to court documents.

Troyer later walked back the claim that Altheimer had threatened him, but the state attorney general’s office charged him last week with false reporting and making a false statement to a civil servant.

Troyer has consistently denied any wrongdoing and allegations of racism.

The lawsuit claims that Troyer’s actions in January amount to “false reporting, unreasonable search and seizure, false arrest, and malicious prosecution,” according to court documents.

Altheimer’s lawsuit is seeking damages for emotional distress, trauma, punitive damages and legal fees.

Below is a timeline of what happened the night of the confrontation, according to police reports and court documents.

Altheimer was working his regular delivery route Jan. 27 when Troyer began following him in his car around 2 a.m., police reports say.

Altheimer continued working the route, noticing that a car was following him. After stopping at a house, Altheimer approached the car to find out why he was being followed.

Altheimer went up to the car and began talking to Troyer, who he did not recognize as the sheriff. He asked Troyer if he was a cop, and Troyer did not identify himself as law enforcement, according to the AG’s office.

Troyer continued to ask Altheimer questions and accused him of being a thief, documents say. Altheimer returned to his car and drove away and Troyer continued following.

Around 2:05 a.m., Troyer called 911 and reported that he caught someone in his driveway who “just threatened to kill me,” according to 911 records.

Over 40 law enforcement officers from multiple agencies responded. Altheimer denied making any threats to Troyer, blocking Troyer’s car or entering his driveway.

When questioned that night, Troyer walked back his initial claim that Altheimer had threatened him, according to police reports.

