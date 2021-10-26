CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

As US debt limit looms again, calls intensify for reform

By Julie CHABANAS
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2srC26_0ccXpz0e00
A sign at bus stop shows the amount of the US national debt in Washington on October 25, 2021 /AFP

The US government is once again nearing the limit on how much debt it can take on, a familiar deadline that will force the country's political elite into high-stakes negotiations over averting a default.

The world's largest economy has never failed to meet a debt payment before, and though standoffs like these have become familiar in Washington, Democrats and Republicans are expected to eventually reach a compromise before the limit may be reached in December.

The looming deadline comes as Democrats appear near an agreement to unilaterally pass a social services spending plan backed by President Joe Biden, as well as an infrastructure bill that has attracted some Republican support.

But calls are growing to put an end to the legal limit, with several economists saying the brinksmanship is unnecessary and potentially damaging.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who will play a major part in forging any compromise with Republicans, acknowledged "a number of plans" to eliminate the debt ceiling in a Sunday interview with CNN.

IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said it was "highly unproductive to have the situation of brinksmanship with respect to the US debt ceiling" and described it as "something that should be reformed."

Two Democratic House lawmakers have introduced legislation to transfer the authority to raise the debt limit to the Treasury secretary.

"The problem with the debt ceiling is that it does nothing to address the problem of government debt and only serves as a political tool for political parties," said Brendan Boyle, one of the bill's sponsors.

- Rare worldwide -

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has signaled support for reforming the limit.

"I believe it's very disruptive to put the president and myself, the Treasury secretary, in a situation where we might be unable to pay the bills that result from those past decisions," she told a House committee last month.

Steve Pressman, an economics professor at Monmouth University, described the debt limit as forcing lawmakers to essentially make the same decision twice: one to approve the spending, the second to raise the borrowing ceiling to pay for it.

"It is all political now, which is another good reason... (to) just get rid of this stupid thing," he told AFP. "We're just spending too much time and too much effort on it."

Only a few countries have a similar debt control mechanism. In Denmark, it's set so high "that there was no way within the next century that they would approach it," Pressman said.

Four Democratic House and Senate lawmakers have proposed legislation abolishing the ceiling altogether.

"We should eliminate the debt limit to permanently lift the threat of default from our economy and focus on the urgent work the American people expect Congress to do," said Michael Bennet, one of the Senate sponsors.

- 'Remove the threat' -

Earlier in October, Steny Hoyer, the number-two Democrat in the House of Representatives, told colleagues in a letter "the House will explore options to remove the threat that the debt limit poses over the long term, now that Republicans have demonstrated a willingness to weaponize it for partisan purposes."

A bill to end the limit could be considered as soon as this month, he said.

Democrats and Republicans have already begun negotiations to avoid a default, hoping to forge a compromise like the one they agreed to earlier in October to temporarily raise the ceiling.

An agreement could suspend the limit for months or even years, or raise it by a certain amount.

Before the agreement was reached earlier this month, Republicans had refused to vote for a debt limit increase, saying that since Democrats controled Congress, they would have to do it unilaterally, though they later agreed to a short-term increase.

Democrats could raise it with their votes alone using the lengthy reconciliation process, but on Sunday Pelosi said, "We would still rather have bipartisanship."

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

What’s in — and out — of Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s sprawling social spending and climate package has been slimmed down into a still-massive $1.75 trillion plan that he and top congressional Democrats are attempting to wrestle through after months of negotiations. Snipped from that proposal are a number of key priorities for Democrats, including an attempt to create the first […] The post What’s in — and out — of Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending and climate bill appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden agenda at stake

US lawmakers are heading into the holiday season after one of the busiest legislative periods in years, with President Joe Biden having failed so far to coalesce Democrats around make-or-break spending bills that he hopes will improve his sagging approval ratings.  Lawmakers will also have to approve a new budget by that same all-important date to avoid a government shutdown -- when financing for federal agencies dries up and they can no longer function. 
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Brendan Boyle
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
Janet Yellen
GV Wire

Manchin Throws Another Wrench Into Biden Spending Plan

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape” on President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic plan, but fresh problems emerged as a pivotal Democrat panned a new billionaires tax to help pay for the $1.75 trillion package. Biden and Democrats are racing race...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Progressives “bamboozled” by Biden meeting

President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi huffed and puffed Thursday, but it was progressives who threatened to blow the whole House down if their demands weren't met. Why it matters: The old guard leading the White House and Congress has learned for the second time in a month their pressure tactics no longer work with a new wave of Democrats. And in their high-stakes game of chicken, each is warning the other their demands could cost the party the White House and its congressional majorities.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Dems trying to include help for immigrants in Biden plan

Senate Democrats were preparing to try letting millions of immigrants stay temporarily in the U.S. as part of the party's massive economic plan, people involved in the effort said Thursday, as the White House released an outline of President Joe Biden s trophy domestic legislation.For the third time this year, Democrats were planning to ask the Senate parliamentarian whether an immigration proposal could be inserted into their package of social and environmental initiatives. It would let migrants who arrived in the U.S. before 2011 and who lack permanent legal status apply for a permit letting them stay and work...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Debt#National Debt#Republicans#Democrats#Democratic#House#Cnn#Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AFP

Biden pitches 'historic' spending plan to transform America

US President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a "historic" blueprint for remaking America's economy, as he sought to pressure dissenters within his own Democratic Party to back the plan after months of tortuous negotiations. Another major negotiating figure, leftist Senator Bernie Sanders, said he saw "major gaps" in the plan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vox

Why the US is always hitting a “debt ceiling”

Nearly every year since 2011, America seems to teeter on the edge of a crisis as the national debt comes dangerously close to hitting the “debt ceiling,” and the president and Congress fight over raising it. The “debt ceiling” is really just a limit on how much debt the country can take on. While the US isn’t the only country to have one, it is the only country to have legislation that regularly puts it on the brink of economic disaster.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

AFP

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy