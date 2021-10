The American Nurses Association (ANA) hailed the decision of the US Food and Drug Administration and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to include nurses and other health care professionals who have received Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine among those prioritized to receive a booster shot six months after their primary series. The agencies based their decision on emerging evidence that indicates a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot can enhance protection against the virus to prevent serious complications and hospitalizations. (story continues below)

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO