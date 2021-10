The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is now accepting nominations for 2022 Academic All-State selections and the Oklahoma Medal for Excellence. To be considered for Academic All-State, a senior must attend a public high school and meet at least one of the following criteria: a composite ACT score of at least 30; a combined SAT score of at least 1370; or be selected as a semifinalist for a National Merit, National Achievement or National Hispanic Scholarship. Student eligibility must be verified by either the district superintendent or high school principal.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 14 DAYS AGO