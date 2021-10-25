CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Giants Injury Update: When Will Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay Be Back?

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 5 days ago

The Giants haven't been fortunate this year regarding injuries, but at least this week, they get an extra day to see which, if any, of their injured starters can return to contribute.

Two names, in particular, the Giants are keeping an eye on are running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and receiver Kenny Golladay (knee). Both starters have now missed two games thus far with their respective injuries, which, when they occurred, were not initially believed to have been significant enough to warrant a trip to injured reserve, where the minimum stay is three weeks.

"Really, I think Wednesday is going to be the day of moving these guys around to see what they really look like," said head coach Joe Judge. "There’s not going to be an immediate press to put them on the field today or tomorrow at this point plans-wise to kind of see what they’re doing to give us an immediate projection."

Judge said the plan for the team this week is to be on the field in some capacity Wednesday-Saturday, and that Wednesday could provide the first clue as to where Barkley and Golladay are in their respective rehabs.

"With the guys that are coming off injury, those guys have been making consistent progress, so I’m optimistic with how they’ve been working, but we’ll see where their bodies are at moving through this week," Judge said.

Meanwhile, the head coach is holding out hope that the injuries suffered by safety Jabrill Peppers, who, coming into last weekend's game, had a hamstring strain but who in the game itself suffered knee and ankle issues, won't keep him out for an extended period.

"We’re obviously hopeful to get him as soon as possible," Judge said. "I know the game means a lot to Pep. He’s a tremendous leader on this team and brings a lot to us in terms of production and just leadership on the field."

As for receiver Kadarius Toney, who missed last week with an ankle sprain, Judge said the rookie's status is "no different than those two guys (Golladay and Barkley) right now," adding that all three players "are on different time tracks."

