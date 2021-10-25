CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 22.22%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this bank holding company would post earnings of $1.06 per share when it actually produced earnings of $1.53, delivering a surprise of 44.34%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, which belongs to the Zacks Financial - Savings and Loan industry, posted revenues of $30.15 million for the quarter ended September 2021, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.81%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $27.01 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates four times over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.

Southern Missouri Bancorp shares have added about 58.9% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 21%.

What's Next for Southern Missouri Bancorp?

While Southern Missouri Bancorp has outperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Southern Missouri Bancorp was mixed. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to perform in line with the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is $1.13 on $27.5 million in revenues for the coming quarter and $4.30 on $108.05 million in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Financial - Savings and Loan is currently in the top 23% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.


Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%.

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers : An Investor’s Guide . It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

Nielsen (NLSN) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Nielsen Holdings NLSN has reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 45 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25% and grew 7.1% year over year. Total revenues were $882 million, up 6.2% year over year. The figure surpassed the consensus mark of $869 million. On a constant-currency...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Missouri Bancorp#Smbc#Eps
Entrepreneur

Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.32 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.38%. A quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Republic Services (RSG) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Republic Services (RSG) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $1 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.77%. A quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Red River Bancshares (RRBI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.98 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.99 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.29%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Entrepreneur

Mohawk Industries (MHK) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Mohawk Industries (MHK) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.94 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.25%. A quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

SkyWest (SKYW) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

SkyWest (SKYW) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.94 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 54.26%. A quarter ago,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy