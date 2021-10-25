CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Area Teams’ Playoff Matchups For 2021 Fall H.S. Playoffs

Caledonian Record-News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vermont Principals’ Association and New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association unveiled playoff brackets on Monday. Listed below are the area teams’ matchups for the opening two rounds of the 2021 fall high school playoffs. VERMONT. GIRLS SOCCER. DIVISION I. First Round. Wednesday, Oct. 27. No. 9 Mount Anthony (7-6-1)...

www.caledonianrecord.com

