The Wellesley Select Board has come out with a statement to reaffirm its anti-bias and anti-racism commitment in response to reported incidents that have occurred in town. Recent events have brought about something of a reckoning to a town that maintains through its highest government office, the Select Board, that it opposes “…any expression of hate, prejudice, intolerance, or discrimination toward any individual or group.”

WELLESLEY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO