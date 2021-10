When you're the Sacramento Kings, you don't go nitpicking wins. They don't come around often enough. But I have to say, for all the good feels of beating the Blazers on the road in their season-opener on Wednesday, the fact that Luke Walton allowed Damian Lillard to get up a potential game-tying 3-pointer, rather that instructing his players to foul, as the final seconds ticked off was inexcusable.

