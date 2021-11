French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday refrained from implementing a threat to disrupt trade with Britain in a standoff over post-Brexit fishing rights as talks to defuse the latest row continued in Brussels. France had threatened to ban British boats from unloading their catches at French ports and to subject all British imports to inspections, effectively holding them up, from midnight on Monday. But on Monday evening Macron said France would allow more time for negotiations over the exclusion of dozens of French fishing boats from the the territorial waters of the UK and Channel Islands. "It's not while we're negotiating that we're going to impose sanctions," the French leader said on the sidelines of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, in remarks welcomed by the British government.

ECONOMY ・ 3 HOURS AGO