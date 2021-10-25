CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

EDITORIAL: Botching statistics

By Email
Baker City Herald
 6 days ago

The Oregon Health Authority announced on Thursday, Oct. 21 that about 550 more Oregonians have died after testing positive for COVID-19 than the agency has reported. Most of these previously untallied deaths happened between May and...

www.bakercityherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 3,300+ New Cases, Positivity Rate Hovers At 7.1%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the state prepares to vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds as early as next week, health officials report an additional 3,348 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths. In all, the state has seen 787,550 virus cases and 8,669 deaths since March of 2020; of the deaths reported Friday, 13 took place in a private residence. At the same time, the seven-day average positivity rate has declined recently, from a high of 8.4% reported in mid-October to 7.1% as of last week. Daily new cases and hospitalizations have also been trending down, as the state is seeing roughly 38 new cases per 100,000...
MINNESOTA STATE
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
CBS Minnesota

2 More COVID-19 Deaths Recorded Among Minnesota School Staffers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two more school staff members have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota. According to Education Minnesota, health officials reported Thursday two additional school staff deaths in the last week, bringing the total to seven virus-related fatalities since the start of the current school year. “It’s tragic and frustrating that so many school staff members have died this school year,” said Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota. “We know so much more about what works this year to keep students and educators safe compared to last year.” Health officials did not release specific details on the most recent deaths....
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
AL.com

What can Alabama do about federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate? Attorney explains

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued an executive order on Monday directing state agencies not to enforce a federal vaccine mandate scheduled to go into effect Dec. 8 and cooperate with efforts to overturn the requirement, but an attorney said the order might be more of a statement from the governor of her stance on the issue rather than something that takes drastic action.
ALABAMA STATE
La Grande Observer

Other views: I became a statistic

A not-so-funny thing happened on my way to writing my guest column three weeks ago. I became a statistic. I went from sitting at my laptop to being whisked by ambulance to Salem Hospital with a serious case of COVID-19 pneumonia, despite being fully vaccinated. After a week of excellent hospital care, I’m recovering at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in West Virginia

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 712,874 Americans have died — and as the delta variant spreads, that number continues to grow. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 218 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In West Virginia, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Baker City Herald

Eastern Oregon returning to pre-pandemic job numbers

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon is back on track to recovering jobs lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state economists. Regional economists Christopher Rich and Dallas Fridley at the Oregon Employment Department reported unemployment rates have dipped to the lowest level since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregonians#Oha
WTOV 9

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

By the numbers: Virginia's early vote

At least 667,000 Virginians — over 3 1/2 times more than in all of 2017 — have submitted early ballots for the general election taking place next week, according to data from the Democratic data firm TargetSmart. Why it matters: The state's bellwether governor's race is expected to be close....
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Channel 3-12

New CDC data shows the risk of dying from Covid-19 is 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults

By Deidre McPhillips, CNN Throughout August, the risk of dying from Covid-19 was 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults in the United States, according to new data published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unvaccinated adults faced a six times higher risk of testing positive for Covid-19 The post New CDC data shows the risk of dying from Covid-19 is 11 times higher for unvaccinated adults than for fully vaccinated adults appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst State to Work in America

There are a large number of studies about which cities and states are best to work in. Among the most well-known are those from U.S. News and WalletHub. These are based on unemployment, job growth, job satisfaction, and the variety of industries. A new study uses different yardsticks, relying primarily on whether a state is […]
thelostogle.com

Oklahoma Successfully Botches Another Execution

In yet another sad, dejecting and totally infuriating moment for a state that specializes in producing those types of moments, Oklahoma, once again, totally fucked up its latest effort to – irony alert – humanely execute another human being. This time around, the not-so-innocent victim of this demented form of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
953wiki.com

Walmart issues Recall of Products

Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. 1. Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated:. Recall Date:...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy