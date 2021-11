Id Software has just released Update 6.66 for Doom Eternal. This patch is 6.6GB in size on Steam, and brings a Horde Mode, as well as Battlemode 2.0. Going into more details, in Horde Mode you compete for the highest score by battling wave after wave of demons across three?Missions from DOOM Eternal and The Ancient Gods?– Parts One and Two. Like a classic arcade game, there aren’t any checkpoints, you start with just 3 extra lives – but there are more to earn as you progress. You begin with only a fully mastered Combat Shotgun, unlocking a new weapon at random as you complete each Arena Round.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO