The Wildcats managed to match their season high in scoring, but it wasn’t enough to take down district powerhouse Brenham as they fell 45-13 last Friday, October 22.Sporting a 6-0 lead, the Cubs enhanced their lead over the Wildcats with a big 37-yard touchdown run by the quarterback that put the Bears up 12-0.On a 2nd and 6 play from their own 14, Brenham then struck for an 86-yard touchdown run to move further ahead 18-0.An 18-yard run set the Cubs up for another score that came on the same drive via a 16-yard run up the middle.By halftime, the ...

BRENHAM, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO