Rockhounding is a popular pastime in Montana. You can find a plethora of treasures including petrified wood, agates, sapphires, crystals, fossils, and more. I spend many weekends during the summer on rivers in Montana and a lot of time walking rock bars and shorelines. It's a lot like treasure hunting. You never know what you'll find. Rockhounding is also something that is fun for the whole family. Not only do you get to spend quality time outdoors together, but you may find something really cool.

