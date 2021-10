BOISE - On Monday, October 25, 2021 at around 1:50pm, Boise Police officers responded to a shots fired call at the mall on N. Milwaukee, with early reports that at least one person was shot. Minutes later, officers confronted an individual matching the description of the suspect outside of the mall. Gunfire was exchanged resulting in injury to both the suspect and an officer.

