CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bon Iver announces 2022 tour: Dates, schedule, where to buy tickets, opening acts

By Matt Levy
ourcommunitynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey both love Bon Iver. The alignment of their...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
zumic.com

Animal Collective Share 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale & On-Sale Info

Animal Collective made a couple of announcements this week. After taking time off during the pandemic, the avant-garde group added 2022 tour dates to their schedule and they also plan to release a new album in February called Time Skiffs. At this time, 15 concerts are planned across America in...
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Diet Cig Announce 2022 Tour Dates

In 2020, Diet Cig released Do You Wonder About Me? and had to work with promoting an album rollout in the middle of a pandemic, which caused their tour to be canceled. In September of 2021, the band again had to cancel their East Coast tour scheduled for October, out of concern for the safety of both the band and their fans. Thankfully, not all hope is lost! After releasing an EP of reimagined songs from the album titled Don’t Like Driving Like I Used To, the duo have announced a five-date tour that kicks off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, set for January 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. local time.
MUSIC
NJ.com

How can I see Jason Isbell on tour? Ticket sites, dates, opening acts

Dust off your cowboy hat and boots because you’ll be needing them for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s tour. The singer and former Drive-By Truckers frontman will be taking his act on the country road with his backing band with an official 2022 tour right after wrapping up a busy 2021 that included an eight-show residency at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium as well as show dates that are still on the horizon.
MUSIC
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Bon Iver will play Stage AE in June

Stage AE announced a rare Pittsburgh show with Bon Iver and special guest Bonnie Light Horseman on June 4. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com. It is their first run of live shows since 2019. They will feature the latest iteration of the Bon Iver live band: Justin Vernon, Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan and Andy Fitzpatrick.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Vernon
NME

Watch Bon Iver give ‘PDLIF’ its live debut

Bon Iver released a new single called ‘PDLIF’ last year, and last night (October 22) they performed it live for the very first time – you can watch below. Justin Vernon and co. gave the track (short for ‘Please Don’t Live In Fear’) its live debut at first of two special shows at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
MUSIC
thewoodyshow.com

Bon Iver Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Self-Titled Album With Two Concerts

Bon Iver celebrated the 10th anniversary of the indie folk band's acclaimed self-titled album with a back-to-back concert series in California. If you can believe it, the "Skinny Love" artist's sophomore album was released a decade ago in 2011, as a follow up to the 2008 debut, For Emma, Forever Ago and 2009 EP entitled Blood Bank.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Lincoln Journal Star

Bon Iver to play Pinewood Bowl next year

Bon Iver will play Pinewood Bowl on June 18. The show by the indie folk band led by Justin Vernon is the first new announced concert for the Pioneers Park amphitheater in 2022. Goo Goo Dolls, who were to be at Pinewood this August, rescheduled their show for July 30, 2022.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Skinny Love
UPI News

Bon Iver to launch U.S. tour in March 2022

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Bon Iver is going on tour in 2022. The indie folk band, composed of Justin Vernon, Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan and Andy Fitzpatrick, announced a new U.S. tour Monday on Instagram. "Gather up & sing together. We're excited to announce our US...
MUSIC
whatsupnewp.com

Bon Iver coming to Bold Point Park in June

Waterfront Concerts today announced that it will present Bon Iver, live at Bold Point Park in East Providence on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Tickets for this show will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 29th at 10 AM EST. Visit waterfrontconcerts.com for more information. Today, Bon...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Rolling Stone

Bon Iver Map Out Spring 2022 U.S. Tour, First Trek in 3 Years

Following a weekend where Bon Iver fully returned to the stage for the first time in over two years, Justin Vernon and company have mapped out a U.S. tour that will begin in spring 2022. The southern half of the amphitheater trek kicks off March 30th in Mesa, Arizona, through an April 15th gig in Miami, with the second leg beginning June 3rd at Queens, New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and concluding June 25th at Asheville’s Rabbit Rabbit. Bon Iver — featuring Vernon alongside current bandmates Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan, and Andy Fitzpatrick — performed a pair of...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Bon Iver announce 2022 tour with Bonny Light Horseman (Forest Hills Stadium included)

Bon Iver have announced a mostly-amphitheater tour for spring 2022, with support coming from R&B singer Dijon on the first leg and folk rock super-trio Bonny Light Horseman (Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson of Fruit Bats, and Josh Kaufman) on the second. Justin Vernon's band for the tour includes Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner (Wye Oak, Flock of Dimes), Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan and Andy Fitzpatrick. According to the press release, "Each date will highlight the work of different charitable partners, via Bon Iver’s own 2 A Billion campaign, raising support, awareness, and person-to-person connections in an effort to end gender inequity, domestic violence, and sexual abuse."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
hypebeast.com

Bon Iver Unveils 2022 Tour Dates

Bon Iver has announced a new slate of 2022 tour dates. The band is set to kick off their 23-date U.S. tour on March 30, 2022 at the Mesa Amphiteatre in Mesa, Arizona follows by performances in areas like Austin, Miami, New York and Nashville before closing out the run in Asheville, North Carolina. Bon Iver will then fly to the U.K. and Europe in mid-October for shows in London, Dublin, Amsterdam, Barcelona and Madrid until early November.
MUSIC
WLWT 5

Grammy award winning group Bon Iver coming to Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Hit indie-folk band Bon Iver has announced an upcoming summer tour, and Newport is on the list. The group, known for songs such as "Perth" and "Minnesota, WI," will be bringing its talents to the PromoWest Pavilion on June 21, 2022. Fellow folk band Bonny Light Horseman...
NEWPORT, KY
NJ.com

Swedish House Mafia concert tickets: Where to buy, 2022 tour schedule, Coachella news

Chart-topping EDM supergroup Swedish House Mafia will be taking the global stage come 2022 with their highly anticipated “Paradise Again” tour. Although the group made up of DJs Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso parted ways in 2012, they have decided to rejoin forces this year and have since unveiled danceable new singles with Justin Bieber, Ty Dolla $ign, 070 Shake and The Weeknd.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy