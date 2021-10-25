Bon Iver announces 2022 tour: Dates, schedule, where to buy tickets, opening acts

In 2020, Diet Cig released Do You Wonder About Me? and had to work with promoting an album rollout in the middle of a pandemic, which caused their tour to be canceled. In September of 2021, the band again had to cancel their East Coast tour scheduled for October, out of concern for the safety of both the band and their fans. Thankfully, not all hope is lost! After releasing an EP of reimagined songs from the album titled Don’t Like Driving Like I Used To, the duo have announced a five-date tour that kicks off in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, set for January 2022. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. local time.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO