Bon Iver announces 2022 tour: Dates, schedule, where to buy tickets, opening acts

Bon Iver have announced a mostly-amphitheater tour for spring 2022, with support coming from R&B singer Dijon on the first leg and folk rock super-trio Bonny Light Horseman (Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson of Fruit Bats, and Josh Kaufman) on the second. Justin Vernon's band for the tour includes Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner (Wye Oak, Flock of Dimes), Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan and Andy Fitzpatrick. According to the press release, "Each date will highlight the work of different charitable partners, via Bon Iver’s own 2 A Billion campaign, raising support, awareness, and person-to-person connections in an effort to end gender inequity, domestic violence, and sexual abuse."
